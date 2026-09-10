The first round of the Amgen Irish Open was played at a glacial pace, with players taking as long as six hours to complete 18 holes at Trump National Doonbeg.

Two of the biggest names in the field are defending champion Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who both had their say on the pace of play afterwards.

Conditions were challenging throughout with rain and strong winds contributing to a tough day, as McIlroy admitted.

He said: “Yeah, it was. I think there was a couple of things that were tough today. Obviously the wind and the strength of the wind was one thing, and then the pace of play.”

On that subject, McIlroy cited two reasons - the layout and the size of the field, which began with 139 players before Marcel Schneider withdrew after 14 holes.

Rory McIlroy admitted it had been a tough day at the Amgen Irish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

He explained: “This course isn't conducive to sort of letting you get in a flow. Especially the first two days with so many people in the field, there's a lot of stopping and starting.

“Yeah, I think, look, it's hard when you have to, when you're playing a round of golf and it takes six hours it's hard to get into the rhythm of things.”

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Despite the stop-start nature of proceedings, McIlroy had a solid enough day, finishing on one-under following a 69, four back of overnight leader Joaquin Niemann.

He admitted he was satisfied with his performance, saying: “But felt like I did a good job. After making the double bogey on 13 I was just trying to get those two shots back by the end of the day. Didn't quite do that, but I think finishing under par for the day was a reasonable effort.”

Lowry is in an even better position following his three-under 67, although he doesn’t think he’s played a longer round as part of a three-ball.

Shane Lowry was also frustrated with the pace of play (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “Yeah, it was pretty good. Look, you knew going out that you needed to make some birdies early on on those par-5s that were downwind. I felt like I did that. Then when I turned around, I felt like I did a solid job of making pars and trying to get to the clubhouse as quick as I could.

“I honestly didn't think we were going to get finished. That's probably the longest round of golf I ever played, in a three-ball anyway. I'm happy with my score.”