What Golf Shoes Every Player At The Solheim Cup Is Wearing

Some eye-catching golf shoes have been on display at this year's Solheim Cup, with special designs created for the women's team competition

Matt Cradock&#039;s avatar
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Published In News
A close-up of the golf shoes worn by players at the Solheim Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whenever a big tournament comes around, you can be sure to see some unique and striking designs when it comes to golf shoes.

Multiple manufacturers bring out special editions when the big events happen and, with the Solheim Cup taking place at Bernardus Golf, numerous European and American themed colorways have been created for the team competition.

Before a competitive tee shot was struck on Friday morning, Nelly Korda's US themed Nike Victory Pro 4 golf shoes caught the eyes of many, with the stars and stripes scattered all over the outsole and laces.

Not to be outdone, the blue and gold of Team Europe adorned many players' footwear, including Leona Maguire's Puma Phantomcat Nitro golf shoes, as well as Charley Hull's Adidas ZG25.

Multiple brands are present in The Netherlands and, like the drivers and putters, we've crunched the numbers to find the most popular models used at this week's Solheim Cup.

Check out the full details below...

Every Golf Shoe Players Are Wearing At The 2026 Solheim Cup

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Europe

Player

Brand

Charley Hull

Adidas

Esther Henseleit

Adidas

Lottie Woad

FootJoy

Maja Stark

Nike

Celine Boutier

Adidas

Carlota Ciganda

FootJoy

Linn Grant

Adidas

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Adidas

Leona Maguire

Puma

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Adidas

Nastasia Nadaud

FootJoy

Mimi Rhodes

Puma
Swipe to scroll horizontally
USA

Player

Brand

Nelly Korda

Nike

Angel Yin

Ecco

Jennifer Kupcho

FootJoy

Yealimi Noh

Nike

Auston Kim

FootJoy

Lauren Coughlin

Puma

Allisen Corpuz

FootJoy

Andrea Lee

Ecco

Alison Lee

Ecco

Lindy Duncan

FootJoy

Megan Khang

FootJoy

Rose Zhang

Adidas

Top Brands Worn At The 2026 Solheim Cup

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Brand

Number

FootJoy

8

Adidas

7

Ecco

3

Nike

3

Puma

3

Narrowly leading the way is FootJoy, with a third of the field wearing the brand throughout the event.

These range from the Premiere Series range of shoes, all the way to the HyperFlex, which is worn by Team Europe's Lottie Woad.

Adidas is the next most popular model, with six of Team Europe wearing the brand, while Rose Zhang is the only player from the USA to have an Adidas shoe in play.

Rose Zhang under an umbrella

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ecco, Nike and Puma have three players each wearing its models, with Angel Yin, Andrea Lee and Alison Lee all using the former.

Maja Stark, Korda and Yealimi Noh are wearing Nike, while Maguire, Mimi Rhodes and Lauren Coughlin use Puma.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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