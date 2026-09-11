What Golf Shoes Every Player At The Solheim Cup Is Wearing
Some eye-catching golf shoes have been on display at this year's Solheim Cup, with special designs created for the women's team competition
Whenever a big tournament comes around, you can be sure to see some unique and striking designs when it comes to golf shoes.
Multiple manufacturers bring out special editions when the big events happen and, with the Solheim Cup taking place at Bernardus Golf, numerous European and American themed colorways have been created for the team competition.
Before a competitive tee shot was struck on Friday morning, Nelly Korda's US themed Nike Victory Pro 4 golf shoes caught the eyes of many, with the stars and stripes scattered all over the outsole and laces.
Not to be outdone, the blue and gold of Team Europe adorned many players' footwear, including Leona Maguire's Puma Phantomcat Nitro golf shoes, as well as Charley Hull's Adidas ZG25.
Multiple brands are present in The Netherlands and, like the drivers and putters, we've crunched the numbers to find the most popular models used at this week's Solheim Cup.
Check out the full details below...
Every Golf Shoe Players Are Wearing At The 2026 Solheim Cup
|
Player
|
Brand
|
Charley Hull
|
Adidas
|
Esther Henseleit
|
Adidas
|
Lottie Woad
|
FootJoy
|
Maja Stark
|
Nike
|
Celine Boutier
|
Adidas
|
Carlota Ciganda
|
FootJoy
|
Linn Grant
|
Adidas
|
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|
Adidas
|
Leona Maguire
|
Puma
|
Julia Lopez Ramirez
|
Adidas
|
Nastasia Nadaud
|
FootJoy
|
Mimi Rhodes
|
Puma
|
Player
|
Brand
|
Nelly Korda
|
Nike
|
Angel Yin
|
Ecco
|
Jennifer Kupcho
|
FootJoy
|
Yealimi Noh
|
Nike
|
Auston Kim
|
FootJoy
|
Lauren Coughlin
|
Puma
|
Allisen Corpuz
|
FootJoy
|
Andrea Lee
|
Ecco
|
Alison Lee
|
Ecco
|
Lindy Duncan
|
FootJoy
|
Megan Khang
|
FootJoy
|
Rose Zhang
|
Adidas
Top Brands Worn At The 2026 Solheim Cup
|
Brand
|
Number
|
FootJoy
|
8
|
Adidas
|
7
|
Ecco
|
3
|
Nike
|
3
|
Puma
|
3
Narrowly leading the way is FootJoy, with a third of the field wearing the brand throughout the event.
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These range from the Premiere Series range of shoes, all the way to the HyperFlex, which is worn by Team Europe's Lottie Woad.
Adidas is the next most popular model, with six of Team Europe wearing the brand, while Rose Zhang is the only player from the USA to have an Adidas shoe in play.
Ecco, Nike and Puma have three players each wearing its models, with Angel Yin, Andrea Lee and Alison Lee all using the former.
Maja Stark, Korda and Yealimi Noh are wearing Nike, while Maguire, Mimi Rhodes and Lauren Coughlin use Puma.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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