What Golf Shoes Every Player At The Solheim Cup Is Wearing

Whenever a big tournament comes around, you can be sure to see some unique and striking designs when it comes to golf shoes.

Multiple manufacturers bring out special editions when the big events happen and, with the Solheim Cup taking place at Bernardus Golf, numerous European and American themed colorways have been created for the team competition.

Before a competitive tee shot was struck on Friday morning, Nelly Korda's US themed Nike Victory Pro 4 golf shoes caught the eyes of many, with the stars and stripes scattered all over the outsole and laces.

Not to be outdone, the blue and gold of Team Europe adorned many players' footwear, including Leona Maguire's Puma Phantomcat Nitro golf shoes, as well as Charley Hull's Adidas ZG25.

Multiple brands are present in The Netherlands and, like the drivers and putters, we've crunched the numbers to find the most popular models used at this week's Solheim Cup.

Check out the full details below...

Every Golf Shoe Players Are Wearing At The 2026 Solheim Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Europe Player Brand Charley Hull Adidas Esther Henseleit Adidas Lottie Woad FootJoy Maja Stark Nike Celine Boutier Adidas Carlota Ciganda FootJoy Linn Grant Adidas Nanna Koerstz Madsen Adidas Leona Maguire Puma Julia Lopez Ramirez Adidas Nastasia Nadaud FootJoy Mimi Rhodes Puma

Swipe to scroll horizontally USA Player Brand Nelly Korda Nike Angel Yin Ecco Jennifer Kupcho FootJoy Yealimi Noh Nike Auston Kim FootJoy Lauren Coughlin Puma Allisen Corpuz FootJoy Andrea Lee Ecco Alison Lee Ecco Lindy Duncan FootJoy Megan Khang FootJoy Rose Zhang Adidas

Top Brands Worn At The 2026 Solheim Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number FootJoy 8 Adidas 7 Ecco 3 Nike 3 Puma 3

Narrowly leading the way is FootJoy, with a third of the field wearing the brand throughout the event.

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These range from the Premiere Series range of shoes, all the way to the HyperFlex, which is worn by Team Europe's Lottie Woad.

Adidas is the next most popular model, with six of Team Europe wearing the brand, while Rose Zhang is the only player from the USA to have an Adidas shoe in play.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ecco, Nike and Puma have three players each wearing its models, with Angel Yin, Andrea Lee and Alison Lee all using the former.

Maja Stark, Korda and Yealimi Noh are wearing Nike, while Maguire, Mimi Rhodes and Lauren Coughlin use Puma.