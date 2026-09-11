Shane Lowry Makes Subtle Equipment Change As He Fires Course Record At Amgen Irish Open

Shane Lowry appeared to be back to his best on Friday at the Amgen Irish Open, with the 39-year-old carding a course record at Trump National Doombeg.

Producing nine birdies and a sole bogey, the eight-under 62 left Lowry top of the leaderboard as the afternoon wore on in Ireland, with the Major winner making a subtle equipment change prior to his home open.

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For the last few years, Lowry has been wearing the FootJoy Premiere Series Packard golf shoes, which rank among the best FootJoy models on the market.

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However, prior to his first round on Thursday, the Irishman was wearing a pair of Nike shoes on Monday, before changing to a PAYNTR Golf model, which we believe is the Reserve Classic Tour RS.

One thing we do know is that it's not the first time that Lowry has worn PAYNTR Golf shoes.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the Reserve Classic Tour RS was spotted on his feet but, after he failed to make the BMW Championship following a T52nd result, Lowry took a month break from the game, teeing it up at this week's Amgen Irish Open for his next start.

Lowry using the PAYNTR Golf shoes (left) during the Irish Open and the FootJoy Premiere (right) at The Open Championship in July (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, it's unclear as to whether Lowry has signed an official deal with the brand, which is worn by several high-profile names.

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Former PGA Championship winner, Jason Day, took an equity ownership with the company in 2024, while Min Woo Lee, Sam Burns and Ben Griffin are just three PGA Tour winners who wear PAYNTR Golf.

Either way, Lowry is enjoying a fine performance at the Amgen Irish Open, where he sits 11-under through two rounds and is searching for a first victory since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2024.

That win came alongside Rory McIlroy, with Lowry not claiming a solo title since the BMW PGA Championship in 2022, where he earned a one stroke win over McIlroy and Jon Rahm.