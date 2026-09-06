Omega European Masters Leaderboard 2026: Paul Casey And Thriston Lawrence Enter Playoff After Incredible Last-Gasp Drama

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CASEY IN THE SAND Casey does indeed take an iron again and this time he finds the sand down the right of the fairway. That's a decent lie, but he will have to send this a long way up to miss the lip in front.

FIRST CUT FOR LAWRENCE Lawrence takes a hybrid and thumps his ball down there, but it still bounces right into the first cut. It could have been a lot worse with bunker and thick rough waiting.

HERE WE GO Thriston Lawrence will go first. What style of play wins this now? Aggressive or conservative? We're about to find out.

STATS 15 editions of this tournament have gone to a playoff previously. The last one was when Matt Wallace triumphed in 2024. Thriston Lawrence is looking to tie Seve Ballesteros' three wins at this event while Paul Casey is looking to set a new record for the longest time between a player's first and latest DP World Tour win. Lee Westwood currently holds the record with 23 years, but Casey would reset that to 25 years with success here. Casey's first DP World Tour triumph came in 2001, if you can believe that!

LIP OUT! Oh my goodness, I can't take this anymore! Casey thought he had it! I thought he had it! The putt was so good but it just didn't turn in time and the ball stayed up. Casey taps in for bogey and we're going to a playoff between Paul Casey and Thriston Lawrence!

ONE PUTT TO WIN IT Oh no, it's come out fat! Casey will have a horribly tough putt for par to win it all. That can't be closer than 25 feet. I mean, no one - not even Thriston Lawrence - would begrudge Casey the win if he can drain this one.

DREADFUL LIE AGAIN Casey's luck might be running out. The ball is dry but on-course reporter John E Morgan says his lie is terrible. Buried. With water behind, you don't want to be coming in steep to that. But he's going to have to. Thriston Lawrence might have to start warming up again...

THERE'S LUCK AND THERE'S THAT That might be the luckiest bounce I've ever seen. Casey's second shot was so heavy and bounced towards the brook which cuts the green off from the fairway. It landed short before hitting a rock and then somehow skipping over to the other side. I have no idea how that ball is still alive. I'm not sure anyone does. But Casey has a chance to get up and down and win this now. How has that happened? I'm genuinely shocked.

LAP OF THE GODS Paul Casey has arrived at his ball and I don't think he's all that thrilled with the lie - you wouldn't be. The ball is below his feet anyway, which pushes the ball towards the water, and it's in some thick rough. This will be a case of hitting hard and somewhat hoping.

SAFE PLAY, POTENTIALLY AWKWARD RESULT Paul Casey has birdied the 18th every single day so far. He only needs a par this time, and I bet you he'll take it. The plan is obvious, play it safe. Casey takes an iron off the tee, but it bounces right sharply into the rough. Depending on the lie, this could be awkward.

COMFORTABLE Casey gives his birdie putt a great run at the hole, there doesn't seem to be much thought in regards to lagging it up there. It rolls a foot or two by, but there's no stress for Casey as he taps in for par. Paul Casey takes a one shot-lead down the last of the Omega European Masters as he aims to become the DP World Tour's second oldest winner ever.

GOOD, NOT GREAT Casey may have thought he probably just has to find the putting surface in regulation at these final two holes, and he's done just that at the 17th. But it's on the lower level, so it won't be the easiest of two putts from there. There's still 25 feet or so and a change of level to deal with. But he's putted so well today, I can't imagine it will be much of an issue.

STRAIGHT DOWN THE MIDDLE Casey looks comfortable now. He whips a wood down the middle of the fairway on 17 and can take aim for the heart of the putting surface from around 120 yards.

CHACARRA OUT OF CONTENTION Oh dear! The third man with an outside chance of victory is done. Chacarra shoves his two-foot par attempt right and it lips out. Just like that, it's over for the Spaniard.

CLUTCH Paul Casey surely has one hand on the trophy now! The Englishman confidently sends his par save into the bottom of the hole, with the crowd roaring in delight once it disappeared. That was impressive from the former Ryder Cup player.

NO BUENO Chacarra can't make good on his birdie try at the 17th. He was playing for far too much break and it looped around the back.

TESTER Casey was lucky with where his ball landed because it bounced along the sand and stopped in the middle. Yet, he wasn't so lucky with the contact. It sounded firm, and the ball jumped a little farther on that he had expected. Now, there's 10 feet at least for par...

CHACARRA DOING ALL HE CAN The highest-ranked Spaniard has thrown a dart into the 17th which would have been even better if not for some aggressive spin which took it back to 15 feet. Still, that's a decent look at birdie to tie Lawrence and move into a share of second.

CASEY ON THE BEACH Well now. Paul Casey goes at the flag on the par-3 16th but comes up just short and right, and his ball ends up in the short-side bunker. That could be awkward, but I'm sure he will be able to clip this close.

CASEY HITS THE FRONT Casey is showing his class now! The 15-time DP World Tour winner gently nudges his 15-foot putt into the very right edge of the hole, making it four birdies in the past five holes. The LIV man is on 19-under with three holes to play - none of which are that difficult if played sensibly... CASEY TAKES THE SOLO LEAD AGAIN 🔥A birdie at 15 moves Paul Casey to -19, one shot clear with three holes to play 👀#OEM2026 pic.twitter.com/9wWwX8J0FwSeptember 6, 2026

MOMENTUM FIZZLING FOR LAPORTA The Italian is not enjoying a serene walk down 17, that's for sure. He was wayward off the tee, came up just shy of a brook with his second and has now chipped into the low area of the green with his third - which also saw him play the shot with his front foot on a rock. It's a long way out for par. This might be a title-ender.

SHORT What is going on?! Chacarra leaves his birdie putt short in the jaws of the 16th as well! Meanwhile, playing partners Ayora and Nacho Elvira also miss on the low side. It's as you were at the top as Casey wedges 15 feet short of the flag from just 77 yards. Awkward one, that was.

CHACARRA TAKES AIM At the par-3 16th, Chacarra drops his tee shot right over the top of the flag and he'll have a similar putt to the one Laporta missed not too long ago. Hopefully he manages to produce a better putt.

CRIMINAL Oh, Francesco Laporta, what have you done? The Italian takes an aggressive line into the par-3 16th and gives himself maybe 10 feet for birdie, which would have seen him join the two leaders. But he left the putt short! It was such a timid effort and never really looked like going in. Still, there are two more chances...

HALL ENDS ONE AWAY Harry Hall is the latest golfer to wonder 'what if?' after he drains a mid-range birdie putt at the 18th. The Englishman walks away on 17-under thanks to a closing 62 and a back nine of 29... That's some golf.

HIDALGO ENDS JUST SHY A fantastic effort from Hidalgo, but it isn't to be for one of my favorite golfers to watch. A 64 on Sunday leaves him on 16-under and two shy of a share.

BUNKER AGAIN? Paul Casey waits for a passer-by to move out of range before unleashing a drive down the right of the 15th hole. As soon as he hit, Casey said to his caddie "ah, bunker" before watching the ball bounce into the second trap.

CASEY TIES LAWRENCE That putt at the 14th is tidied up and we now have two players on 18-under! Paul Casey still has holes to play, though, while Lawrence is powerless in the clubhouse.

LAPORTA SNEAKING UNDER THE RADAR Francesco Laporta makes birdie at the 15th to reach 17-under, just before Hall takes aim at the flag on 18. He leaves it 12 feet below the hole, but he could wrap up a share of second possibly?

CASEY IN CLOSE Just like I said, the LIV man makes his bunker shot look easy. Casey whips his ball high into the air out of the bunker and it lands softly before trickling out to no more than two feet or so. That'll be a birdie and a share for Casey.

HIDALGO AND HALL'S TITLE CHARGE FADES Hidalgo pushes his birdie try at the 17th out to the right and he knows that might well be that. The man who wears his heart on his sleeve appears dejected, walking to the 18th two shots back of the lead. On a similar note, Harry Hall can't build on his six-under Sunday and has only one hole left to bridge the two-shot chasm to Lawrence.

CASEY IN THE SAND From just over 200 yards out at the par-5 14th, Casey whips his ball out of the rough but it flies a little left and into the green-side bunker. A man of his ability should be able to get up and down from there, though, so the lead might be shared once again very shortly.

CHACARRA BIRDIE The passionate Spaniard rolls home a birdie at the 14th and moves to 16-under - two strokes off the lead. Meanwhile, Ayora sinks a long-range bogey putt to minimize the damage. He's only at 15-under now. Elsewhere, Hidalgo has a chance to move alongside Casey at the 17th courtesy of a 12-foot birdie try.

GIRRBACH WRAPS UP TOP-10 The only Swiss pro to make the cut receives a huge slice of luck at the last, with his ball bouncing off the rocks along a stream and landing safe. He tidies up for par to sit in a tie for sixth on 15-under, so that should be good enough for a top-10 which eases his season-long concerns too.

AYORA IN TROUBLE After his drop, the young Spaniard went behind some trees before wedging into the back bunker. Ayora's shot out dribbles quite a way past the flag, so he may well drop two strokes at the par-5 many have gained strokes on so far.

LAWRENCE SETS CLUBHOUSE TARGET The 20-foot winding putt looked so good for so long, but Lawrence ends with a par and an eight-under round of 62. He will sit and wait to see if his 18-under total is good enough for a third title, but the South African might want to stay warm as a playoff certainly isn't out of the question either. A MARK HAS BEEN SET 🔥Thriston Lawrence is the leader in the clubhouse. Now he has to wait and see if anyone can catch him 👀#OEM2026 pic.twitter.com/roqyYsZdqvSeptember 6, 2026

ANGEL AYORA FACES DROP The Spaniard's drive at the 14th heads towards the huge driving range net but lands just short of the trees guarding it. Despite that, it's not good news. The ball was deep into the trees and would've required hitting off his knees, so Ayora opts to take a drop and will try to go for the green via his third.

SAFELY ABORD Moments after Paul Casey's ball just falls far enough right to stay dry at the par-3 13th, Lawrence digs out his ball and sends it towards the tucked pin at 18. The South African's ball pitched close to the flag but didn't spin because of his lie, and he'll have 20 feet left to set the target at 19-under.

LOCAL LAD GOING WELL Joel Girrbach is the Swiss representative on the first page of the leaderboard this week, and he's going to run the leaders very close. His approach into the 17th falls to kick-in range, so he should reach 16-under very shortly. But no! It lips out. That's painful.

CASEY CLOSING IN And the 54-hole leader is now only one hole back! He played perfect golf at the par-4 12th, which has been a really tough hole today, finding the fairway and then leaving himself no more than 15 feet. The birdie putt was excellent too and dropped to take Casey within one of Lawrence.

TOUGH APPROACH Lawrence takes 7-wood off the tee at the 18th but still can't find the fairway and will take his second shot from the first cut on the right. That's significant because the flag is 10 on and six from the right with water lurking, so he'll more than likely have to play into the fat part of the putting surface and take a shot at a longer birdie try.

SO CLOSE Ayora rolls a gentle winding putt towards the hole at the 13th, but it juuust tails off at the death and he'll tap in for par. Meanwhile, after a shocking first chip into a bunker, Angel Hidalgo almost holes out from a close greenside bunker. No bueno, however. Par.

BEAT THAT Thriston Lawrence stares back at the rest of the field and bellows come and get me, lads! The South African sends a bending right-to-left putt right into the heart of the hole at 17 and he's now on 18-under. That two-shot cushion has been restored. LAWRENCE TWO CLEAR AT THE TOP 🔥Thriston Lawrence birdies the 17th to move two shots clear at the top.If he stays there, he’ll become a three-time Omega European Masters winner, joining Seve Ballesteros with that record 👀#OEM2026 pic.twitter.com/MKEvgMluglSeptember 6, 2026

SIGH OF RELIEF Ayora shouts after his tee shot at the par-3 13th as it heads towards the flag over the water. My Spanish isn't great so I'm not 100% sure what the word was, but it sounded panicked! Luckily for him, his ball just lands on the green and bounces out to 20 feet. He puts his hands on his knees and breathes a huge sigh of relief.

BIRDIE CHANCE Thriston Lawrence had just over 100 yards to the flag at 17 and took out his 54 degree, sending the ball to a comfortable 10 feet away. The birdie chance upcoming could be vital with the chasing pack on a heater behind him and only two more chances to set an unbeatable mark.

CASEY FIGHTING BACK The Englishman, who has confirmed he will donate all of his prize money to charity this week, finds a red number at the 11th. He's now at 16-under once again and just one behind Lawrence who's safely in the fairway down 17.

MISSED CHANCE Ayora gives himself a chance of tying the lead at the par-4 12th thanks to a lovely approach which somehow stays up the top of a slope behind the flag. As a result, his birdie putt was effectively a touch, but Ayora knew it wasn't good instantly. It's not all bad, though, as that is a tap-in par.

HIDALGO INTO SECOND I told you the birdies were coming thick and fast today! Angel Hidalgo makes light work of the 14th and sends home an eight-foot birdie putt to reach 16-under. Two Spaniards are putting the pressure on Lawrence, who has less than two holes to play.

HALL EAGLE And now Harry Hall is in on the eagle action! The Englishman rolls home a curling putt at the par-3 15th (his second of the week) to reach 15-under. But that's only good enough for a share of fourth at the moment...

LAPORTA EAGLE My goodness! The 12th hole has been an absolute brute so far with players making bogeys galore there. But there are no such problems for Italian Francesco Laporta, who spins his approach back off the collar of the rough behind the tucked flag and watches it trickle down the slope into the hole! He's up to 15-under and now has a chance of the win with plenty of holes left. HOLE-OUT FOR LAPORTA AT THE 12 🔥What a way to make an eagle 🦅#OEM2026 pic.twitter.com/c29pLW9aokSeptember 6, 2026

STEINLECHNER STUMBLES A wayward approach from Maximillian Steinlechner at the 10th bounces off the edge of a bunker and into the sand. From there, the Austrian has no choice but to try and hit the flag, such is the severity of the downslope in front of him. To be fair, he manages it, but the ball still cannons off some 20 feet away. The par putt was missed narrowly, so that'll be a bogey.

LAWRENCE SAVES PAR At the 15th, the South African left his birdie putt scarily short and still had a few feet remaining for par. That dropped, though, and the two-time winner clings on to his one-shot advantage.

AYORA WITHIN ONE Oh wow, what a putt from Angel Ayora! The young Spaniard drains a 30-footer at the par-3 11th to reach 16-under. He gave a pretty big fist pump when it dropped, but his caddie went even bigger! They both know there's a real chance now with four birdies in the past five holes.

DARTS FIRED At the par-3 13th, the flag is perched precariously on the front edge with a big lake guarding it. That isn't stopping the chasing pack from firing right at it, though, with Rasmus Hojgaard and Matt Wallace both dropping their tee shots to inside six feet. They're both in need of birdies to close in on Lawrence, so it's a case of needs must, really.