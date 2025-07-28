10 Things You Didn't Know About Royal Porthcawl Golf Club

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club is no stranger to hosting high-profile events, and this year the final women's Major of the year, the AIG Women's Open, will be contested over its stunning links course.

In this video and article, we look at what you need to know about the famous Welsh club.

1. Royal Porthcawl has a long history of staging major amateur and professional tournaments, but this will be the first time the club welcomes the AIG Women’s Open.

2. Two former AIG Women’s Open Champions - Sophia Popov and Georgia Hall took part in the 2011 Vagliano Trophy at Royal Porthcawl.

3. Royal Porthcawl is a signatory of the Women in Golf Charter and is committed to increasing female membership within the club’s strategy.

4. Royal Porthcawl member Darcy Harry won the Hulencourt Women’s Open in Belgium to qualify for the final Major of the year.

Royal Porthcawl member Darcy Harry (Image credit: Ladies European Tour)

5. The original course designer is Ramsay Hunter, but other contributors have included Harry Colt, Hawtree and J H Taylor, Tom Simpson and current architect Martin Ebert.

6. You can see the sea from every hole and on a clear day you can see across to Somerset and the Gower.

7. The timber clubhouse is a huge part of the Royal Porthcawl experience - it has to be one of the closest to the sea anywhere in the world.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

8. The course layout is quite unusual for a links of its age, as there is no out and back routing.

9. For the AIG Women’s Open hole 18 becomes the Championship 1st and the normal 1st hole becomes the 2nd and so forth.

10. The boardwalk which runs along holes 2 to 4 is part of the Welsh Coast path which runs the entire coastline of Wales (870 miles).