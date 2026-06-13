Report: Tiger Woods Returns Home Following Rehabilitation Treatment
Woods was seen arriving back in Florida on Friday, three months after he checked into a rehabilitation center in Switzerland following his car crash in March
First reported by Page Six, Tiger Woods has reportedly checked out of a rehabilitation center in Switzerland, three months on from his car crash in Florida.
Pictured arriving back in the States on Friday, Woods returned home with one notable feature missing - the compression sleeve, which has previously been spotted regularly on his right leg.
Back at the end of March, Woods flipped his car onto its side after clipping the trailor of a vehicle turning left in front of him.
Following the car crash, the 50-year-old was arrested and charged for Driving Under the Influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Shortly after the incident, Woods then announced he was "stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," flying to a rehab facility in Switzerland.
The treatment was to last three months but, following the news of his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis, Woods returned to Florida at the end of May, before flying back to Switzerland shortly after.
Now, in mid-June, his treatment appears to have finished as he returns back to the United States.
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In terms of when we might see Woods back in a competitive environment, that is yet to be confirmed.
At the end of May, it was reported that the American hadn't entered The Open Championship, meaning he would miss all four Majors for a second straight season.
Woods did appear on a poster promoting the Baycurrent Classic, a PGA Tour event staged in Japan. The full field is yet to be confirmed for that tournament, which takes place in October.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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