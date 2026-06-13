Report: Tiger Woods Returns Home Following Rehabilitation Treatment

First reported by Page Six, Tiger Woods has reportedly checked out of a rehabilitation center in Switzerland, three months on from his car crash in Florida.

Pictured arriving back in the States on Friday, Woods returned home with one notable feature missing - the compression sleeve, which has previously been spotted regularly on his right leg.

Back at the end of March, Woods flipped his car onto its side after clipping the trailor of a vehicle turning left in front of him.

Following the car crash, the 50-year-old was arrested and charged for Driving Under the Influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Shortly after the incident, Woods then announced he was "stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," flying to a rehab facility in Switzerland.

The treatment was to last three months but, following the news of his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis, Woods returned to Florida at the end of May, before flying back to Switzerland shortly after.

Now, in mid-June, his treatment appears to have finished as he returns back to the United States.

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Woods featured in Jupiter Links Golf Club's TGL match against Los Angeles GC in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of when we might see Woods back in a competitive environment, that is yet to be confirmed.

At the end of May, it was reported that the American hadn't entered The Open Championship, meaning he would miss all four Majors for a second straight season.

Woods did appear on a poster promoting the Baycurrent Classic, a PGA Tour event staged in Japan. The full field is yet to be confirmed for that tournament, which takes place in October.