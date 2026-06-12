Report: Phil Mickelson Loses Golf Club Membership After Alleged ‘Inappropriate Contact’ With Female Employee
Phil Mickelson has reportedly been kicked out of his golf club in San Diego following allegations of 'inappropiate contact" with a female employee - but a spokesman for him says "misunderstanding has been cleared up"
Phil Mickelson has reportedly had his membership cancelled at his San Diego golf club following allegations of "inappropriate contact" with a female employee, allegations his team say have already been "cleared up".
The initial report by Golf Digest stated that Mickelson is no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club, where he has practiced for decades, after an allegation was made of “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” against the 55-year-old.
Mickelson is said to have been confronted about the allegation during a round earlier this year, and immediately left the property without completing 18 holes.
A spokesman for Mickelson responded to Golf Digest though, saying "any misunderstanding has been cleared up" while attorney Tom Clare said the allegations could be "squarely contradicted by objective, video evidence" in his response.
Golf Digest cited The Farms when claiming there is no footage of the incident as there are no cameras in that area - and no video has yet been produced by either side.
The Farms made a statement to Golf Digest confirming an incident had taken place and that a member had been removed, but did not name Mickelson as that individual in question.
"Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action," read the statement.
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"This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club."
Mickelson has only played one LIV Golf event this year, and announced after missing The Masters that he would take an extended break while dealing with a personal family health matter.
Mickelson team says 'misunderstanding has been cleared up'
The six-time Major champion has not directly responded to the Golf DIgest report, but a spokesman did offer a short statement playing down the alleged incident.
“Any misunderstanding has been cleared up," read the statement. "Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”
The message from defamation attorney Clare, who says he is representing Mickelson, struck a more serious tone. After claiming there was video evidence to contradict the claims, he added:
“There is a great deal of misinformation circulating and, while Phil’s full attention is devoted to a private family health matter, he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors."
The California Post later reported that the San Diego County Sheriff's Office had attempted to investigate the allegations, but had not received any official report and found no evidence.
The statement said law enforcement "made attempts to locate any evidence to support the potential allegation of a sexual assault" but that “at this time, we have not located any evidence to show an assault has occurred.”
“The Sheriff's Office would absolutely investigate further if provided additional evidence or information."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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