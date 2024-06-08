5 Big Names Who Missed The Memorial Tournament Cut - 21 Players Fail To Make The Weekend In 73 Man Event
Scottie Scheffler leads the tournament going into the weekend, but a number of big names are heading home early from Muirfield Village
Another week, another lead for World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, with the American carding rounds of 67 and 68 to sit at nine-under-par, three shots clear of Adam Hadwin and Viktor Hovland at the Memorial Tournament.
There's no denying that it's been a chaotic year for Scheffler, who was arrested at the PGA Championship in May with all charges being dropped less than a month after. At Muirfield Village, he is searching for a fifth win in eight starts, with the other finishes including two runner-up spots and a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship.
The Memorial Tournament is being played a week before the US Open, which is the third men's Major of the year. Many top pros are using it as prep for the event in Pinehurst No.2 but, at this week's tournament, a number of huge names will be heading to the Major venue early.
Despite the Memorial Tournament being the seventh Signature Event on the PGA Tour in 2024, almost a third of the players missed the cut from the 73-man field, with a number of big names not making it past the four-over-par cut.
Usually, with the limited field Signature Events, there isn't a cut but, at the Memorial Tournament, there is and, below, we have taken a look at which individuals won't be partaking in the weekend action.
Jordan Spieth
A two-over-par first round of 74 was followed up by a three-over 75 on Friday, with Jordan Spieth missing his fourth cut of 2024. Heading to Pinehurst No.2, Spieth hasn't finished inside the top 10 since the Valero Texas Open at the start of April, so will need a strong week as he searches for a second US Open title.
Wyndham Clark
Wyndham Clark has endured an interesting 2024, with the American winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and picking up a number of excellent results at The Players Championship and RBC Heritage.
However, since his third place finish at the RBC Heritage, Clark has finished in a tie for 47th and missed the cut at the PGA Championship. Now, at the Memorial Tournament, he fired rounds of 77 and 72 to miss a second consecutive weekend, with the defending US Open champion hoping to find form ahead of his defence next week.
Patrick Cantlay
The normally ever-reliable American has made all 12 cuts on the PGA Tour this season, until rounds of 75 and 76 gave him a seven-over-par tournament total and a first missed weekend in 2024.
Three-over for his first round, Cantlay made two double bogeys and four bogeys on Friday to miss the cut, with the two-time Memorial Tournament winner heading to Pinehurst No.2 early for some Major preparation.
Justin Rose
The Englishman failed to recover from a first round 80 at Muirfield Village, with Justin Rose carding a one-over-par second round to comfortably miss the cut in Ohio.
Throughout 2024, Rose has made just one top 10, albeit at the PGA Championship, with the 43-year-old missing a fourth cut in 13 starts. The 2013 US Open champion will now head to Pinehurst No.2, a course where he finished in a tie for 12th during the 2014 US Open.
Rickie Fowler
It was a real weekend to forget for Rickie Fowler, who carded rounds of 76 and 82 to finish dead last at the Memorial Tournament. The run of form will be a slight worry for Fowler who, since claiming victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July 2023, has made just one top 10 finish.
During that this 12 month period, Fowler has also missed three cuts, with his 82 on Friday including two birdies, seven pars, six bogeys and three doubles. If Fowler is looking for confidence, he did produce an excellent performance at last year's US Open, which included an historic 62 on the first day.
