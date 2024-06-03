The Memorial Tournament Prize Money Payout 2024

Viktor Hovland is the defending champion as many of the world’s best appear in the PGA Tour’s latest signature event

Viktor Hovland with the Memorial Tournament trophy
Defending champion Viktor Hovland is looking for his seventh PGA Tour triumph
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The latest of the PGA Tour’s lucrative signature events comes from 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus’s Muirfield Village in Ohio with the Memorial Tournament.

Some of the PGA Tour’s signature events in 2024 are no-cut contests, but that won’t be the case this week. Like the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational, the cut has been retained despite a limited field of just 73 players. The top 50 and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead will make the cut after 36 holes.

While prize money for the tournament is set at $20m, in keeping with the majority of the other signature events, the winner will earn more than the typical $3.6m, with $4m heading his way.

That’s an identical amount to the prize money payout that will be handed to the winner of this week’s LIV Golf Houston, which is the first tournament of the famously lucrative circuit since its mid-season break.

The runner-up at this week’s Memorial Tournament will have the considerable consolation of a $2.2m payday, with $1.4m heading to the player finishing third, and $1m to the fourth-placed star.

As well as the attractive financial rewards available to those who make the cuts, there are also  FedEx Cup and world ranking points available.

Below is the prize money payout for the Memorial Tournament.



PositionPrize Money
1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,200,000
3rd$1,400,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$840,000
6th$760,000
7th$700,000
8th$646,000
9th$600,000
10th$556,000
11th$514,000
12th$472,000
13th$430,000
14th$389,000
15th$369,000
16th$349,000
17th$329,000
18th$309,000
19th$289,000
20th$269,000
21st$250,000
22nd$233,000
23rd$216,000
24th$200,000
25th$184,000
26th$168,000
27th$161,000
28th$154,000
29th$147,000
30th$140,000
31st$133,000
32nd$126,000
33rd$119,000
34th$114,000
35th$109,000
36th$104,000
37th$99,000
38th$94,000
39th$90,000
40th$86,000
41st$82,000
42nd$78,000
43rd$74,000
44th$70,000
45th$66,000
46th$62,000
47th$58,000
48th$56,000
49th$54,000
50th$52,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Memorial Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler will likely be the player to beat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the prestigious nature of the tournament, it is no surprise that the vast majority of the world’s best players are in the field. In total, nine of the world’s top 10 are competing, with only LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm absent.

Among those is defending champion Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian beat Denny McCarthy in a playoff at the 2023 contest and is looking for his first win of the year.

Hovland's form had been patchy for several months before a confident finish of third at the PGA Championship last month, which indicated he is emerging from that spell.

While Hovland will be hoping for his seventh PGA Tour title, the man to beat will surely be World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The American is making his first start since charges against him following his arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship were dropped.

Even with that still hanging over him, he largely remained assured on the golf course, most recently with a T2 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but with the controversy now behind him, it would not be surprising if he performed even better this week, particularly with the third Major of the year, the US Open, just a week away.

The winner of the PGA Championship, Xander Schauffele, makes his first appearance since lifting the Wanamaker Trophy, while another player riding high in the rankings who has shown some solid form in recent weeks is Rory McIlroy, who heads into the tournament on the back of a T4 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy has been in solid form in recent weeks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, two-time winner Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa are the others from the world’s top 10 in the field. Billy Horschel, who won the tournament two years ago, also plays. 

Can The Public Play Muirfield Village?

Muirfield Village is a private course, meaning you’ll need to be a member or a guest to play a round there. Membership initiation fees are reportedly upwards of $100,000 with monthly dues over $400.

Who Is Playing In The Memorial Tournament?



