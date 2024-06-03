The Memorial Tournament Prize Money Payout 2024

The latest of the PGA Tour’s lucrative signature events comes from 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus’s Muirfield Village in Ohio with the Memorial Tournament.

Some of the PGA Tour’s signature events in 2024 are no-cut contests, but that won’t be the case this week. Like the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational, the cut has been retained despite a limited field of just 73 players. The top 50 and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead will make the cut after 36 holes.

While prize money for the tournament is set at $20m, in keeping with the majority of the other signature events, the winner will earn more than the typical $3.6m, with $4m heading his way.

That’s an identical amount to the prize money payout that will be handed to the winner of this week’s LIV Golf Houston, which is the first tournament of the famously lucrative circuit since its mid-season break.

The runner-up at this week’s Memorial Tournament will have the considerable consolation of a $2.2m payday, with $1.4m heading to the player finishing third, and $1m to the fourth-placed star.

As well as the attractive financial rewards available to those who make the cuts, there are also FedEx Cup and world ranking points available.

Below is the prize money payout for the Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Memorial Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler will likely be the player to beat (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the prestigious nature of the tournament, it is no surprise that the vast majority of the world’s best players are in the field. In total, nine of the world’s top 10 are competing, with only LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm absent.

Among those is defending champion Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian beat Denny McCarthy in a playoff at the 2023 contest and is looking for his first win of the year.

Hovland's form had been patchy for several months before a confident finish of third at the PGA Championship last month, which indicated he is emerging from that spell.

While Hovland will be hoping for his seventh PGA Tour title, the man to beat will surely be World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The American is making his first start since charges against him following his arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship were dropped.

Even with that still hanging over him, he largely remained assured on the golf course, most recently with a T2 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but with the controversy now behind him, it would not be surprising if he performed even better this week, particularly with the third Major of the year, the US Open, just a week away.

The winner of the PGA Championship, Xander Schauffele, makes his first appearance since lifting the Wanamaker Trophy, while another player riding high in the rankings who has shown some solid form in recent weeks is Rory McIlroy, who heads into the tournament on the back of a T4 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Rory McIlroy has been in solid form in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, two-time winner Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa are the others from the world’s top 10 in the field. Billy Horschel, who won the tournament two years ago, also plays.

Can The Public Play Muirfield Village? Muirfield Village is a private course, meaning you’ll need to be a member or a guest to play a round there. Membership initiation fees are reportedly upwards of $100,000 with monthly dues over $400.