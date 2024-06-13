Why The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Ti 340 Mini Driver Could Be The Best Of The Bunch
Has Callaway created the perfect stop gap between the driver and three wood or the ideal fairway finder? The initial signs are encouraging
There can be no doubt that the trend of mini drivers certainly seems to be riding a wave right now. While TaylorMade were undeniably first on the scene with the Original One mini driver and more recently the BRNR mini driver, the Paradym Ai Smoke Ti 340 Mini Driver has now comes to market (admittedly in limited quantities) but what makes it stand out from the increasing crowd?
It really is a miniature version of the Paradym Ai Smoke driver from a looks standpoint, while possessing the titanium construction seen on the Ai Smoke Triple Diamond fairway wood. As the name suggests, the Paradym Ai Smoke Ti 340 mini driver is 340cc, which is notably larger than the BRNR mini driver which measures 304cc.
Made initially as a tour only prototype and tested by the likes of Xander Schauffele and Christian Bezuidenhout at this year's RBC Heritage, the likelihood is the Ti 340 mini driver was built primarily as a club to be used from the tee in order to find tight fairways. With Xander and many of the other PGA Tour golfers now pushing past the 180mph driver ball speed mark, they are very rarely going to be left with a distance into a green that requires them hitting a mini driver. So the larger profile will theoretically produce a more accurate club from the tee than a three wood without giving up as much distance in the process.
While I have my own reservations about the playability of this size of head from the fairway, Callaway has incorporated the same groundbreaking Ai Smart Face technology in this Ti 340 mini driver as is found in the rest of the Paradym Ai Smoke range, which takes data from thousands of golf shots in order to create multiple sweet spots, helping optimize launch and dispersion on poorly struck shots.
While the Ai Smart Face technology has certainly been proven to boost forgiveness in our testing, it’s the dual weight system that I feel may just give the Ti 340 mini driver the edge over the BRNR mini driver. The Ti 340 mini driver comes with two interchangeable weight ports on the sole, behind the face and towards the rear of the club. The 4g and 12g weights allow golfers to customize a certain ball flight by moving the weight around into a preferred setting. For those seeking a penetrating ball flight, placing the 12g weight towards the front will take spin off and knock the ball flight down and vice versa, those seeking additional launch and spin will prefer to have the 4g weight at the front and 12g at the rear.
The Paradym Ai Smoke Ti 340 mini driver will be available in two lofts, 11.5° and 13.5° and will feature and adjustable hosel, so loft and lie angles can be adjusted. With a playing length of 43.75”, the Ti 340 mini driver really does fall halfway between typical fairway wood and driver lengths. The Ti 340 mini driver will come to retail at $449/£449 and with how popular the BRNR mini driver has been, I’d imagine you’ll have to move pretty fast if you want to get your hands on one given they're only being sold in small volumes.
Now the Paradym Ai Smoke Ti 340 mini driver is officially on the market, it will be very interesting to see if other brands now follow suit and bring their models to retail. We have already had glimpses this year of a Titleist 2 wood that made its way into the hands of Max Homa and Cameron Young as well as a PXG mini driver that was added to the USGA conforming list a few months back.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As the US Open kicks off at Pinehurst this week it will certainly be interesting to see if the Paradym Ai Smoke Ti 340 mini driver makes it into the bags of any players. With positional play and ball striking being of utmost importance over distance, it could well be a club in the bag of the US Open champion come Sunday evening.
We've recently received a sample and will be testing it out very soon so be sure to check back in to the Golf Monthly website for our full review.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
-
What Is The Course Record At Pinehurst No. 2?
It is a layout that can make even the world's best look silly - but what is the Pinehurst No. 2 course record?
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'My Mom Doesn't Get Enough Credit' - Tiger Woods Pays Tribute To His Mother After Receiving 2024 Bob Jones Award
Woods accepted the USGA award on Tuesday at Pinehurst and paid tribute to his mother, Kultida
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Are Blade Putters Becoming A Thing Of The Past?
With more and more of the world’s best golfers switching to mallet putters, will blade putters soon become a niche club?
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
How Golfshot Can Transform Your Game On and Off the Course to Shoot Lower Scores
Joe Ferguson dives deeper to see if there’s more to the Golfshot app than meets the eye...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
This Driver From 2004 Changed Golf Forever But Can It Still Perform?
Joe Ferguson tests out the first ever driver with moveable weight to see how it compares with a modern-day equivalent…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
4 Ways A Laser Rangefinder Can Improve Your Golf Game
Are you utilizing your rangefinder to its full potential? Here are four ways you can get the most out of this important piece of kit
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Canon Enters The Rangefinder Category With An Intriguing Set Of Features
Camera giant Canon has released its first-ever golf laser rangefinder with some ground-breaking features never seen before...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
The 6 Unusual Gear Choices That Helped Propel Xander Schauffele To Major Glory
Joe Ferguson takes a deeper look into the very interesting bag of the 2024 USPGA Champion Xander Schauffele...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Cobra Golf Adds Another Dimension To Its Iron Range In 2024
Cobra Golf is introducing the first ever 3D-printed steel irons. Say hello to the Limit3D 3D Printed Irons…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Editor's Choice 2024
Our expert equipment team select the leading 150 golf products on the market this year in their respective categories
By Joe Ferguson Published