Surprising New Titleist Club Spotted At The Players Championship
An interesting new Titleist fairway wood has hit the USGA conforming list…
As someone who has traditionally struggled to find fairways with driver, my interest is always piqued when I see something that is designed to help with exactly that.
Spotted on the USGA conforming list today is a new offering from Titleist looking to sit amongst the best fairway woods, or should that be best drivers?! Early indications are that it is called the TSR 2 wood, and with a larger head and deeper face than the TSR2+ fairway wood, it seems that Titleist are very much in ‘mini-driver’ territory. There are two moveable weights on the sole and it looks to come with the SureFit hosel to enable players to dial in loft and lie angles exactly.
A post shared by GolfWRX (@golfwrx)
A photo posted by on
Titleist is not the first to the party with this style of club, however. TaylorMade has been having much success in recent years with various iterations of what it refers to as a mini-driver, from the SLDR Mini all the way up the current BRNR mini that is in the bags of a few top players including Tommy Fleetwood.
PXG has also been spotted on the USGA conforming list with a club of a similar ilk…
A post shared by Sporting Insights (@sms_on_tour)
A photo posted by on
So what is a ‘mini-driver’ and who could it benefit? Well, essentially what we are talking about here is a bit of a mutation between a driver and a 3 wood. They generally come between 11.5 and 14 degrees of loft with deeper faces than a ‘normal’ 3 wood but still more compact than a modern-day driver. Once again they generally sit between the driver and 3 wood in terms of length, with most clubs of this type measuring around 44 inches as standard. They have been designed predominantly for use off the tee as a driver alternative but in the case of the models I have tested, can still be used very effectively from the ground.
At the top level, Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson are among the most notable names to currently game this type of club. For each of these players, it has directly replaced their 3 wood, with all of them citing the larger head and lower spin profile of the ‘mini-driver’ style club as the reason for their switch.
So could a club like this help you? Well, quite possibly. If you struggle with confidence in your 3 wood, the significantly larger profile of this style of club could really help you. Furthermore, if you struggle to find the center of your driver face often enough, the shorter standard length of a ‘mini-driver’ could once again prove beneficial.
With 3 wood so often being a really difficult club in the bag to get right, could this growing trend spell the end of the traditional 3 wood as we know it? Well, probably not, but it is certainly gaining momentum…
I for one am looking forward to testing out both the new Titleist TSR 2 wood and the PXG offering when they are released to market. As yet we have no details of when this will be for either company, but we will keep you posted as and when we find out.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
-
-
‘I Wasn't Making Any Money' - LPGA Winner Opens Up On Realities Of Financial Strain Involved In Women's Pro Golf
Following her debut LPGA Tour victory, Bailey Tardy admitted she "wasn't making any money" at times last season and detailed the pressures of trying to make it in the pro game
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Many Balls Go Into The Water At The 17th At TPC Sawgrass?
The island green at TPC Sawgrass is one of the most iconic - and feared - in the game, but how many balls end up in the water?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ping Completes 2024 Iron Line Up With Two New Models
Ping is releasing two new iron models into the wild. Meet the i530 and the G730…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Could This Unorthodox New Putter Grip Reverse Your Putting Problems?
Golf Pride has introduced the new Reverse Taper putter grip family. Here's everything you need to know...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
This 55-Year Old Putter Went Up Against Today's £400 Equivalent. Here's What Happened...
Joe Ferguson rewinds the clock to test the putter that changed the course of history and see if it still performs to a high level
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Should I Use A 5-Wood or 3-Hybrid?
Unsure on if you should choose a 5-wood or 3-hybrid? We break down the strengths and weaknesses of each type of club
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Do You Really Need A Lob Wedge?
Does a lob wedge hinder your game more than improve it? Former mini-tour professional Sam De’Ath shares his thoughts
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Is This $13 Training Aid The Secret Behind Scottie Scheffler’s Ball Striking Dominance?
PGA Pro and Golf Monthly staff writer Joe Ferguson examines how a unique practice club could be the secret behind Scottie Scheffler's dominant ball striking
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
7 Ways To Personalise Your Golf Gear
Looking for ways to add some flair into your golf equipment? It's easier than you think...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
5 Signs You Need New Golf Clubs
Has your equipment seen better days and is holding you back? These are five signs that your gear might need an upgrade
By Sam De'Ath Published