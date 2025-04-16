Scottie Scheffler Among Big Names Spotted Testing TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver At RBC Heritage
Various TaylorMade staffers, like Scheffler and Fleetwood, were seen testing out the R7 Quad Mini Driver at Harbour Town Golf Links prior to the RBC Heritage on Thursday
TaylorMade have gone back in time to recently unveil the R7 Quad Mini Driver, which draws inspiration from the original R7 Quad driver, a model released midway through the 2000s and that was the first to incorporate Movable Weight Technology.
Certainly, the retro-looks have been a huge hit online and, prior to the RBC Heritage, the fifth Signature Event of 2025, some of the game's elite were seen testing it at Harbour Town Golf Links.
In a video posted to TaylorMade's socials, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood were all seen striking the R7 Quad Mini Driver off the 18th tee at Hilton Head.
Along with the videos of each player hitting it from the tee box, their stats were provided, with all three men averaging between 285 - 300 yards, as well as 3150 - 3400rpm of spin.
Although unclear as to whether the only shots came at the 18th, Fleetwood does carry a mini driver in the bag, specifically the BRNR Mini Driver, which is based off of the iconic 90's TaylorMade Burner.
In terms of Scheffler and Morikawa, the pair haven't been known to use mini drivers, opting for fairway woods instead, despite the recent rise in popularity of the mini driver on the professional circuit.
Over the last few years, the likes of Titleist, Callaway, and PXG have all constructed their own models to sit between their best fairway woods and best drivers, with TaylorMade, arguably, the creator of the mini driver club.
In terms of the R7 Quad Mini Driver, it features the modern technology we see in TaylorMade's woods, such as the Speed Pocket and Twist Face.
However, like the original, it has the adjustable weighting system on the sole. Specifically, it has a four-way weighting system that allows the center of gravity to be moved forward and back, as well as increasing and decreasing the launch and spin and moving bias mass towards the heel or toe.
