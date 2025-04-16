Scottie Scheffler Among Big Names Spotted Testing TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver At RBC Heritage

Various TaylorMade staffers, like Scheffler and Fleetwood, were seen testing out the R7 Quad Mini Driver at Harbour Town Golf Links prior to the RBC Heritage on Thursday

Scottie Scheffler smiles as Collin Morikawa hits a shot with a driver
(Image credit: Getty Images/X:TaylorMadeGolf)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

TaylorMade have gone back in time to recently unveil the R7 Quad Mini Driver, which draws inspiration from the original R7 Quad driver, a model released midway through the 2000s and that was the first to incorporate Movable Weight Technology.

Certainly, the retro-looks have been a huge hit online and, prior to the RBC Heritage, the fifth Signature Event of 2025, some of the game's elite were seen testing it at Harbour Town Golf Links.

A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf)

A photo posted by on

In a video posted to TaylorMade's socials, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood were all seen striking the R7 Quad Mini Driver off the 18th tee at Hilton Head.

Along with the videos of each player hitting it from the tee box, their stats were provided, with all three men averaging between 285 - 300 yards, as well as 3150 - 3400rpm of spin.

Although unclear as to whether the only shots came at the 18th, Fleetwood does carry a mini driver in the bag, specifically the BRNR Mini Driver, which is based off of the iconic 90's TaylorMade Burner.

Tommy Fleetwood watches a tee shot at The Masters

Fleetwood with his BRNR Mini Driver during The 2025 Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of Scheffler and Morikawa, the pair haven't been known to use mini drivers, opting for fairway woods instead, despite the recent rise in popularity of the mini driver on the professional circuit.

Over the last few years, the likes of Titleist, Callaway, and PXG have all constructed their own models to sit between their best fairway woods and best drivers, with TaylorMade, arguably, the creator of the mini driver club.

In terms of the R7 Quad Mini Driver, it features the modern technology we see in TaylorMade's woods, such as the Speed Pocket and Twist Face.

However, like the original, it has the adjustable weighting system on the sole. Specifically, it has a four-way weighting system that allows the center of gravity to be moved forward and back, as well as increasing and decreasing the launch and spin and moving bias mass towards the heel or toe.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)

A photo posted by on

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸