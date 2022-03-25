Christiaan Bezuidenhout What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of South African winner Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
A three-time winner on the European Tour, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout has one of the most remarkable stories on Tour. After drinking rat poison in a freak accident at two years of age, he almost died. This caused him to have a stutter and a case of intense anxiety especially when it came to public speaking. At just 26 he has collected three wins on the European Tour. His first came at the 2019 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters before he won twice in South Africa at the end of 2020. Those tournaments were the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the South African Open, and they took place in back-to-back weeks. What clubs does he put into the bag? We take a look below.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout What's In The Bag?
Driver
Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond
Bezuidenhout uses a full bag of Callaway equipment at the moment, starting with Callaway's Epic Speed Triple Diamond driver.
According to Callaway the Triple Diamond design is inspired by Tour player feedback to create a neutral look at address, with a CG optimized for increased control and workability.
It also has the new Speed Frame designed by Artificial Intelligence which is available on all Epic Speed drivers. This technology is said to provide extra rigidity and when combined with a lighter triaxial carbon crown and enhanced face design unique to every loft, should increase ball speed and forgiveness.
Fairway
Callaway Epic Speed
He then uses a Callaway Epic Speed three-wood as well having briefly put the newer Rogue ST models into play. The Epic 21 woods feature Callaway’s new Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades which have produced even faster ball speeds across the whole face. Flash Face SS21 is also incorporated on these woods and keeps ball speed up even on off-centre hits. The Epic Speed fairway wood contains a much farther forward CG, aimed at golfers who want a strong ball flight, less spin and consistent shot shape dispersion.
Irons
Callaway Apex, Callaway Apex TCB
At the moment, after occasionally carrying a hybrid, he now has a Callaway Apex three-iron in the bag, before transitioning down into a set of Callaway Apex TCB's which go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. The Apex 21 design is the first forged iron with a Flash Face Cup designed with Artificial Intelligence for faster ball speeds. Second it has a new Tungsten Energy Core which is five times heavier than the tungsten weight in the Apex 19 irons to promote higher and more consistent launch and spin.
The TCB is another popular design out on Tour. An iron that moves towards the better player end of the spectrum, this cavity-back design has already been seen on Tour in a number of high-profile bags like Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.
- Read our full Callaway Apex TCB Iron Review
Wedges
Callaway Mack Daddy Forged
Bezuidenhout carries three wedges al of which are Callaway Mack Daddy Forged models - at 50˚, 56˚ & 60˚ degrees of loft. It appears he rarely changes his wedge setup and the loft makeup of his setup is one of the most popular out on Tour.
Putter
Odyssey Works Big T #5
His putter is a Odyssey Works Big T #5 and he uses that with a Two Thumb grip. He seems to like and trust this putter and has shown no willingness to put any other model into play at the moment.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
Finally Simpson uses the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. A top performer out on Tour and in the amateur game, the ball offers superb, but distinct, all round performance. We were also seriously impressed with the strength and consistency of the flight, particularly in the wind.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review
Full Specs
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (10.5˚), Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana DF 60x
3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed (15˚)
Irons: Callaway Apex (3), Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50˚, 56˚ & 60˚)
Putter: Odyssey Works Big T #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
