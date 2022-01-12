Talor Gooch What's In The Bag?

American Talor Gooch finally got into the winner's circle in 2021, by shooting four rounds in the 60's to win the RSM Classic. He won by three shots. As far as his equipment goes we believe he is a Callaway staff player and plays a full set of clubs from the brand, but does also play a Titleist golf ball.

Driver

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting with the driver, Gooch had been using the Triple Diamond version of the Callaway Epic Speed, but in 2022 he has put the newer Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS in the bag. It is set in the neutral setting and has 8.5 degrees of loft, but we are yet to confirm the exact shaft specifications he has.

Fairway

Callaway Rogue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to the fairway wood, Gooch uses the older Rogue model with 14 degrees of loft but we fully expect him to put the newer Rogue ST in the bag soon. The Rogue line of clubs, which first came to our attention in 2018, was the first time Jailbreak technology was implemented into the fairway woods and with the combination of other technologies, it resulted in high launch and low spin performance.

Hybrid

Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 815

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next Gooch puts an older hybrid in the bag, a Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 815. They first came out in 2015 and were designed for better players because of the compact head shape and minimal offset. They were also designed to produce a more penetrating trajectory and increased ball speed across the entire face.

Irons

Callaway X-Forged ’21, Callaway Apex MB ’21

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the irons, Gooch uses two brand new models the X-Forged and Apex MB designs from 2021. The former model goes from four-iron to six-iron whilst the latter is seven-iron to nine-iron. The MB model is, as you would expect, the blade-like design which is all about feel and control whilst the Forged model offers a touch more forgiveness in the longer irons. It seems more and more professionals are looking for a bit more help at the long end of the bag and Gooch is no exception.

Wedges

Callaway Jaws MD5 Raw

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gooch then uses four Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges in the Raw finish. In terms of specific lofts, he has 46, 52, 56 and 60 degree models. We were big fans of the wedge when we tested it because of the soft feel, high level of spin and there are a wide variety of loft and sole grind options to match your preferred shot choice and action.

Putter

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K #2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is a new Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K #2 putter. A great looking putter, it is ideal for those who want more forgiveness from a blade thanks to its Stroke Lab shaft and peripheral weighted head that provides good feel from the White Hot insert.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

His sole piece of equipment not made by Callaway is his golf ball which is the Titleist Pro V1. One of the best golf balls money can buy, the Pro V1 got five stars in our review and it is easy to see why. It provides superb all-round performance with impressive distance in the long game, excellent control into the greens and high levels of consistency throughout with a soft feel. It was also particularly impressive when playing in the wind.

Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (8.5 degrees) (yet to confirm loft shaft)

3-wood: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees at 14) with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 815 (20 degrees at 17.5) with Aldila Tour Blue Hy 105 TX shaft

Irons: Callaway X-Forged ’21 (4-6), Callaway Apex MB ’21 (7-9) all fitted with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 X shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 Raw (46-10S, 52-10S, 56-10S, 60-08C) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K #2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1