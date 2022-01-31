Luke List What's In The Bag?

A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, Luke List is signed with PXG. Speaking at the time of his win at the 2022 Farmer's Insurance Open, List said; “It is extremely satisfying to see all of my hard work be rewarded with this fantastic win at Farmers. I am so grateful to be surrounded by so many fantastic partners, especially PXG. The PXG team has really taken the time to make sure I have the tools and support I need to perform at the highest level in professional golf.” That being said, List does have a mix and match setup of brands and clubs at the moment. Let's get into those here.

Driver

TaylorMade SIM2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting at the top of the bag List carries a TaylorMade SIM2 driver and has used TaylorMade drivers for some time now. He uses the regular version and not the Max model. The SIM2 came out in 2021 and quickly improved upon the performance provided form the previous SIM model, at least that's what our testing showed. At address the SIM2 has a slightly darker carbon crown on top, and we produced a touch more ball speed as well when reviewing the clubs back to back.

Fairway

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Taylormade)

He then carries a TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway wood which he has with 15 degrees of loft and a Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft. It is one of the best looking fairway woods on the market right now thanks to the black finish, whilst the carbon inspired innovations could unlock excellent performance provided you have been fitted for the club properly.

Irons

Callaway X Forged UT Prototype, PXG 0311 ST Gen4

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His longest iron in the bag is a Callaway X Forged UT Prototype which has 19 degrees of loft, therefore is clearly fills the five-wood/hybrid slot in the bag nicely. The rest of his irons, from four-iron down to pitching wedge are PXG 0311 ST Gen4's.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM9

(Image credit: Getty Images)

List had been playing a set of PXG wedges but in 2022 he put in two Titleist Vokey SM9's, which have 50 and 54 degrees of loft. He then has a Titleist Vokey 2022 Wedgeworks Proto which has 60 degrees of loft. Interestingly the former two wedges have X100's shafts in from True Temper, whilst the lob wedge has an S400 model in.

Putter

Odyssey O-Works 1W

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey O-Works 1W with a centre-shaft design. A part of his game that has seemingly struggled for a while, List has clearly found a model he gets on well with and this, coupled with the changing of his fundamentals, has allowed him to improve in this area of the game.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally List uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball which is one of the most popular models out on Tour. One of the best golf balls money can buy, the Pro V1 got five stars in our review and it is easy to see why. It provides superb all-round performance with impressive distance in the long game, excellent control into the greens and high levels of consistency throughout with a soft feel. It was also particularly impressive when playing in the wind.

Full Specs

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

Utility iron: Callaway X Forged UT Prototype (19 degrees) with KBS Tour V 125 shaft

Irons: PXG 0311 ST Gen4 (4-PW) all with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-12F, 54-14F) both with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, Titleist Vokey 2022 Wedgeworks Proto (60-T) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 1W

Ball: Titleist Pro V1