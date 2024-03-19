The $50 Training Aid Taking The PGA Tour By Storm
We’ve been seeing the TRS Ball up and down professional tournament ranges all around the globe, so what’s it all about?
As an equipment writer, I try to keep my eyes on the global professional tours to see if any trends are developing, such as specific clubs that are seeing increased use or having particular success. A good example of this was the Odyssey Jailbird Mini that enjoyed a stellar 2023, most notably in the hands of Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, and Keegan Bradley.
One such item that has caught my attention recently is not a club at all, but a small inflatable pink ball that seems to be stuck to the arms of many of the world's leading tournament professionals. The item in question is a training aid called the TRS Ball, created by former European Tour professional Liam Bond.
The idea of the TRS ball is that it helps players maintain arm structure and connection throughout their swing, while also helping them avoid a ‘flying’ right elbow or a destructive ‘chicken wing’ position. The TRS ball is placed between the forearms at address, and the concept is that the player must keep the ball in place throughout the swing with constant pressure, thus helping to promote better connection and movement patterns.
Players such as Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, and Nicolai Hojgaard all regularly supplement their practice sessions with some time drilling the TRS Ball.
Now this isn’t the first training aid that has been created for this purpose. Many of you will remember the tennis ball that Martin Kaymer wore on a string around his neck during the warm-ups before his 2014 US Open victory at Pinehurst. Some of you will also be familiar with the Tour Striker Smart Ball that also sits between the forearms whilst on a string around the neck.
The main point of difference with the TRS Ball, however, that seems to have caught the attention of many PGA Tour professionals, is the convenience of the very clever velcro strap that sits on the forearm and negates the need for the string around the neck. This makes it extremely easy to alternate between shots with and without the TRS Ball, and also keeps the ball in the correct position, without having to re-position it after every swing.
Along with the benefits of improving connection and arm structure, those of you chasing the modern phenomenon of shallowing the club in transition will also benefit from the TRS Ball. Simply feeling a little extra squeeze into the ball with the trail arm from the top of the backswing will help to facilitate this and avoid the dreaded steepening of the club.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In addition to the TRS Ball, the UK-based company also produces the Tour Rotation Stick, whose regular users include Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, and Jordan Smith to name a few.
A post shared by TRS (@trsgolf)
A photo posted by on
The idea of the Tour Rotation Stick is that it helps to promote more compression of strike, a more passive clubface through impact, and better body rotation, by limiting the ability to flip or over-release the club head.
Keep your eyes peeled next time the golf coverage flashes over to the range and I bet you’ll see some TRS training aids…
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
-
-
Worrying PGA Tour Trend Continues At Players Championship Despite Grandstand Finish
The PGA Tour's recent trend of declining viewership continued at the Players Championship, despite Scottie Scheffler's thrilling victory at TPC Sawgrass
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Jon Rahm's Masters Champions Dinner Menu Unveiled
The 2023 winner of the Augusta National Major has selected a menu that draws heavily on his homeland of Spain
By Mike Hall Published
-
Surprising New Titleist Club Spotted At The Players Championship
An interesting new Titleist fairway wood has hit the USGA conforming list…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Ping Completes 2024 Iron Line Up With Two New Models
Ping is releasing two new iron models into the wild. Meet the i530 and the G730…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Could This Unorthodox New Putter Grip Reverse Your Putting Problems?
Golf Pride has introduced the new Reverse Taper putter grip family. Here's everything you need to know...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
This 55-Year Old Putter Went Up Against Today's £400 Equivalent. Here's What Happened...
Joe Ferguson rewinds the clock to test the putter that changed the course of history and see if it still performs to a high level
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Should I Use A 5-Wood or 3-Hybrid?
Unsure on if you should choose a 5-wood or 3-hybrid? We break down the strengths and weaknesses of each type of club
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Do You Really Need A Lob Wedge?
Does a lob wedge hinder your game more than improve it? Former mini-tour professional Sam De’Ath shares his thoughts
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Is This $13 Training Aid The Secret Behind Scottie Scheffler’s Ball Striking Dominance?
PGA Pro and Golf Monthly staff writer Joe Ferguson examines how a unique practice club could be the secret behind Scottie Scheffler's dominant ball striking
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
7 Ways To Personalise Your Golf Gear
Looking for ways to add some flair into your golf equipment? It's easier than you think...
By Joe Ferguson Published