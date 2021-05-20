Get to know the experienced caddie of Keegan Bradley

Who Is Keegan Bradley’s Caddie?

Keegan Bradley has racked up four wins on the PGA Tour, including a major triumph at the 2011 PGA Championship, in what has been an impressive career to this point.

However, the American suffered a dip in form recently, falling as low as 150 in the world rankings. A T10 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a solo second at the Valspar show things are trending back in the right direction.

But who caddies for the 34-year-old? Find out below.

The man currently on the bag of Bradley is experienced looper Scott Vail. The Canadian is the son of former ice hockey player Eric Vail, who made 591 appearances in the NHL, which included stints for the Atlanta and Calgary Flames as well as the Detroit Red Wings.

However, Scott was drawn to golf and worked at the Oshawa Golf Club in Canada growing up where he met Derek Gillespie, with whom his caddying career would begin on the Canadian and Nationwide (now the Korn Ferry) Tours.

At the back end of 2005, Vail linked up with Brandt Snedeker and the pair went on to enjoy a lengthy spell together that included eight wins, an epic FedEx Cup triumph in 2012 and two Ryder Cup appearances.

But after 12 years, the pair decided to go their separate ways, with Snedeker sharing his thoughts on his ex-bagman.

Snedeker said: “Scott is a great friend, great caddie, and more importantly a great man. We both reached a point where we felt it was time to go our separate ways and pursue other opportunities.

“I wish Scott the best and know whoever is lucky enough to land him will get one of the best caddies in the world.”

High praise indeed from the former FedEx Cup champ. But Vail’s next hook-up was a fleeting one. After just six events on the bag of Henrik Stenson, the Canadian was back on the market, with both Stenson and Vail agreeing they weren’t the best fit.

However, it appears with Bradley, Vail has found an ideal match, with the 2011 PGA Champion expressing at times how Vail has helped him rediscover his form.

Such has been his success on tour that the caddie has found his own level of fame in his home country, admitting he doesn’t quite know how to handle it.

He said: “I find it flattering and embarrassing sometimes. Sometimes I call home and my mum will let me know about somebody who stopped her because they heard my name or something. Canada is a proud nation when it comes to sports.”

And what was the going rate for the 2012 FedEx Cup week?

“Let’s just say Brandt was always generous to me and he took care of me,” Vail said.