Jordan Smith What's In The Bag?

After dominating the EuroPro and Challenge Tours in successive years, Jordan Smith won his maiden European Tour title in his rookie season back in 2017. This came at the Porsche European Open and he would get back into the winner's circle five years later in 2022 at the Portugal Masters. He shot rounds of 62-67-62-63 to post 30-under and he won by only three strokes! Let's take a look into his bag now.

Driver

Titleist TSR3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Smith currently plays a Titleist TSR3 driver having used TaylorMade models for many years. We believe he sets it at eight degrees and it is fitted with a Mitsubishi Chemical Kai'li 70TX shaft. We are big fans of the TSR3 from testing because the numbers we produced were extremely consistent, with it minimizing drop offs in speed even from off-centre strikes. However, it's the playability that is the most impressive aspect, as it is the easiest driver to manipulate the flight of. Therefore it is no surprise to us that Smith and so many Tour professionals put this club into play.

Read our full Titleist TSR3 Driver Review (opens in new tab)

Fairway Wood

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next Smith currently carries one TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway wood, his only TaylorMade club in the bag at the moment. We believe it has around 15 degrees of loft and has a Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei X shaft. Interestingly he only uses one fairway wood at the moment, instead he often puts a Titleist 718 T-MB utility iron in the bag as his two-iron. This club seems to come in and out of his setup.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Review (opens in new tab)

Irons

Titleist 620MB

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving onto the irons, Smith doesn't carry a three-iron right now but instead his iron makeup goes from four-iron down to nine-iron. His four-iron is a Titleist T100 whilst the rest of the set are Titleist 620 MB's. This again does not surprise us given Smith has used blades for most of his career out on Tour.

Golf Monthly's own Sam De'Ath uses these irons as well and in his review he said the 620 MB; 'is a beautifully compact blade made for confident ball strikers who rarely miss the middle of the club. The changes in design versus the previous range are minor, but the cleaner, more refined look is very easy on the eye and one that many lower handicappers will enjoy.'

Read our full Titleist 620 MB iron review

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM8, Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Smith seems to have used Titleist Vokey wedges for a while now and this continues now with his four-wedge setup. The first three wedges, with 46, 50 and 54 degrees of loft are all Titleist Vokey SM8's, and finally his 60 degree model is a Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype. This lob wedge is a club we see a lot out on Tour.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge review (opens in new tab)

Putter

Scotty Cameron Newport 350

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag seems to have changed of late. He had been using an Odyssey blade but right now he looks to have put a Scotty Cameron Newport 350 in the bag. Once again this is a blade and it seems to have a very traditionally classic shape to it.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Smith's ball is the Titleist Pro V1 which we believe is the 2019 version which is interesting given two newer models have replaced it. As such we can imagine Smith just trusts and enjoys the performance on offer from this golf ball.

Jordan Smith WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSR3, 8 degrees with Mitsubishi Chemical Kai'li 70TX shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade Stealth Plus, 15 degrees with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei X shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (2)*, Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46, 50, 54), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype (60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 350

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

*This club comes in and out of his setup.