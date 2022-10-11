Grab Yourself Some Huge Savings On These PuttOut Training Aids
Looking to improve your putting? Then why not check out these Amazon Prime Early Access Deals on PuttOut training aids
Putting is an area of the game where you can save the most amount of shots. Therefore, it is pivotal that your putting is as good as it can be, with there being multiple ways to keep it in tip-top condition.
One of the best ways is to invest in some of the best golf training aids on the market, with PuttOut one of the most recognized brands when it comes to helping your game.
Offering an array of products that are designed to improve your putting, their products are now even cheaper in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, with several models considerably less than the RRP.
PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer | 17% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £19.99 Now £16.57
The Pressure Putt Trainer (opens in new tab) is a fantastic aid that is designed to help you improve the weight of your putts. It's such a good product, that we actually included it in our Editor's Choice Awards (opens in new tab) for 2022, and now you can pick it up with a 17% discount.
PuttOut Putting Mirror Trainer and Alignment Gate | 27% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £49.99 Now £36.49
You can save over 25% on this Putting Mirror Trainer and Alignment Gate (opens in new tab), which is designed to improve your positioning and alignment. What's more, measuring just 24 x 20 x 0.5 cm, it is portable and can be used at home or on the practice green.
PuttOUT Pro Golf Putting Mat | 24% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £69.99 Now £53.49
One of the best putting mats (opens in new tab) on the market is nearly 25% off, with the Pro Golf Putting Mat perfect for any home set-up. Not only is the Pro version reduced in the Amazon Early Access Sale, but the Slim (opens in new tab)and Large (opens in new tab) models are also considerably cheaper.
PuttOut Putting Plane With Alignment Stick Set and Gates | 24% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £49.99 Now £37.99
This cracking deal comes with two gates, alignment sticks and the putting plane (opens in new tab). Because there is so much available, you can setup over six different golf putting drills to enhance and improve your short game.
Of course to get these deals we should note that you need to be a member of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) in order to be eligible for the October sale. Not signed up before? You can get an Amazon Prime free trial (opens in new tab) that will cover you for the length of the Early Access Sale. Just remember to cancel it later to avoid being charged.
