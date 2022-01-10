PuttOUT Putting Plane Alignment Stick Set Review
Should the PuttOUT Putting Plane Alignment Stick Set be the next addition to your practice putting set up?
Yet another fantastic addition to PuttOUT's extensive range of putting training aids. There are an almost endless amount of drills to practice with this set and it'll suit any golfer with any sort of putting stroke.
Works for any putting stroke
Almost endless amount of drills to be done
Works indoors and outdoors
A pamphlet of instructions or a book of drills would be a nice inclusion
By Dan Parker published
PuttOUT Putting Plane Alignment Stick Set Review
PuttOUT's latest putting aid comes in the form of the Putting Plan Alignment Stick Set, offering golfers a way of fine tuning everything from their putting arc to their overhead alignment - is it one of the best putting aids out there right now?
This set comes with two putting gates made from aluminium with accompanying weighted rubber feet, two alignment sticks and a putting plane board. Together, these complete what we think is one of the most comprehensive putting plane tools currently on the market. You can use as much or as little of this set as you choose and, depending on what drill you're practicing, you can use just one of the gates or the full set.
We tested the set as part of the PuttOUT Tour Studio, meaning we were using it alongside a PuttOUT mat and the Platinum Pressure Putt Trainer. We'd highly recommend pairing this set with a putting mat of any kind to use at home, but this set is also fully transferrable onto a putting green outdoors.
Moving on to how the set actually works and we've got to say that it's impressive when fully set up. By putting the alignment sticks though the gates and adding the putting plane board, you can create the perfect path and arc to practice at home. Picking from one of the four available angles - 90°, 84°, 78° or 70° - and holding the putter shaft against it makes for a very repeatable stroke. Doing this enough should make it feel second nature when you take the training wheels away and start putting on course.
That is the set at its fullest set up but there are so many more ways to use it. You could use just one of the gates in front of the putter to check your strike or you can use the two gates and one alignment stick to check alignment over the ball - the choice is yours.
Our favourite way of using it (pictured above) is using the alignment sticks between the two gates to create a drill where we'd check out alignment at address and then whether we were starting the ball on line or not. As we've already mentioned though, there are countless drills that can be set up using this kit.
Our one qualm with the set is the lack of set up instructions or drill advice it gives. The set rather leaves you in the dark and if you don't know what to do with it straight out of the box. Of course, some quick internet research helps you out, but a guide on what drills to complete would be a nice addition in the future. You'll quickly understand what works best for you however, so this is only a minor gripe.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
