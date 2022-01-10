PuttOUT Mirror Trainer With Gate Review
What should you expect from the excellent PuttOUT Mirror Trainer With Gate?
A portable and highly versatile training aid. Paired with the right putting mat or used outdoors, this should see golfers be able to develop some real consistency in the putting stroke. The ease in which the mirror scratches is the only thing that lets it down.
-
+
Super portable
-
+
Can be used indoors or outdoors
-
+
Decent number of drills to practice
-
-
Mirror scratches fairly easily
By Dan Parker published
PuttOUT Mirror Trainer With Gate Review
PuttOUT is one of the leading brands when it comes to putting training aids and putting mats in golf. Whether it's the PuttOUT Home Studio or the cleverly designed Premium Pressure Putt Trainer, the brand has been making some of the best putting mats and best putting training aids for a while now.
So comes this Mirror Trainer with Gate package - a fairy simple and compact training aid that aims to help golfers with alignment, consistency of strike and putting path. From the outset, we loved how truly portable this is. It comes with a small travel bag and allows you to easily carry it in your golf bag should you want to take it to the club for an outdoor practice.
The rubber dimples on the bottom of the mirror further enhance this experience of using this outdoors, and the mirror can sit firmly on pretty much any sort of surface. Alongside the mirror you get two magnetic guides and a 50mm putting gate. The magnetic guides are well built and sturdy and allow you to customise your putting practice and can be used for pretty much anything. We primarily used them as a means of checking our stroke remained on an even path for the entirety of our impact with the ball.
Coupling the magnets with the gate makes for a fairly compelling drill, and using this regularly enough should give you the muscle memory to start the ball consistently online with a square putter face.
We also primarily used this on one of PuttOut's excellent putting mats as part of the Academy Studio. We'd highly recommend using this mirror with any sort of putting mat so you get good feedback on the quality of your putting.
It's a well built training aid all in all, but unfortunately, despite the scratch-proof claim on the PuttOUT website, this mirror does scuff up fairly easily. Whether it's from the two magnetic guides or the putter head scuffing up against the mirror, a few months with this mirror saw it scratch up a fair amount. The scratches don't take too much away from the overall experience, but it's frustrating. Overall though, it's a very useful training aid that will help golfers of any level improve the consistency of thier putting stroke over time.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
-
The Belfry Promotes Anna Nilsson To Deputy Head Greenkeeper Of Iconic Brabazon Course
Anna’s promotion marks the first time a woman has managed such an iconic, championship course
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Cameron Smith Sets New PGA Record In Historic Sentry Tournament Of Champions Epic
Cameron Smith enjoyed an historic final day in Hawaii, with a final round 65 securing him a 34-under-par tournament total and new PGA Tour record.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Watch: Danielle Kang Produces One Of The Coolest Moments Of 2022 At JFK Airport
We may only be a week or so into the New Year, but the three-time Solheim Cup player may have already produced one of the coolest moments of 2022.
By Matt Cradock • Published