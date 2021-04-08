We take a look inside the bag of 2020 U.S. Amateur Champion Tyler Strafaci.

Tyler Strafaci What’s In The Bag?

American golfer Tyler Strafaci shot to prominence in 2020 thanks to his victory at the U.S. Amateur Championship hosted at Bandon Dunes. The Georgia Tech player managed to win some tight contests, including the final over Charles Osborne, by 1up.

Because of this victory he qualified for The Masters in 2021 and has played in a couple of other PGA Tour events like the Genesis Invitational.

Let’s take a look inside his equipment setup shall we?

We are unsure whether he is actually signed to play Titleist clubs but he does play a full bag of clubs from the brand.

At the top of the bag he uses a Titleist TSi3 driver as well as a TS3 three-wood. They have nine and 15 degrees of loft respectively.

Moving to the irons, his longest iron in the bag is a Titleist U500 utility iron. This acts as his three-iron.

From there he has a Titleist T100 four-iron before transitioning down into a set of 620 MB’s. They go from five-iron down to pitching wedge.

Speaking of wedges he carries three Titleist Vokey SM8 designs with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is one a design very similar to Jordan Spieth’s iconic putter. It is a Scotty Cameron 009 blade model.

He also uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and wears FootJoy shoes.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9.5 degrees) with a Fujikura Speeder Evolution 3 shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist TS3 (15.0) with a Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei White shaft

Utility Iron: Titleist U500 (3-iron) with a True Temper AMT Tour Issue X100 shaft

Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-PW) all with True Temper Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12, 54-10, 60-08) all with KBS 610 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy