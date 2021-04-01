Get to know 2020 U.S. Amateur winner Tyler Strafaci a little better with these facts.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Tyler Strafaci

American youngster Tyler Strafaci rocketed into the golfing world with some scintilating golf in 2020 that saw him win some huge events and book his place in Major Championships.

But as you would expect little is known about him so we have tried to rectify that with these eight facts.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Tyler Strafaci

1. He was born on July 28th, 1998 in Davie, Florida.

2. Strafaci attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, a regular powerhouse in college golf and whilst he was there he studied Business Administration.

3. In 2020, Strafaci won the North and South Amateur in July. He then won the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes in August, defeating SMU’s Ollie Osborne 1 up in the 36-hole final. He joined his Georgia Tech roommate, Andy Ogletree, as well as Matt Kuchar and Bobby Jones as Yellow Jackets to win the championship. Thanks to the victory, he booked his place in The Masters and US Open in 2021.

4. Strafaci is the grandson of Frank Strafaci, winner of the U.S. Amateur Public Links in 1935 and the North and South Amateur in 1938 and 1939, the same tournament Tyler won 81 years later. Frank finished in ninth place at the 1937 U.S. Open, an event won by Ralph Guldahl by two-strokes from Sam Snead.

5. He was introduced to the game of golf at the age of 6.

6. Despite both his grandfather, and father being accomplished amateur players, neither of them played in a Walker Cup. Tyler will be the first Strafaci to do so in 2021 at the Walker Cup hosted at Seminole in May.

7. Strafaci is currently based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which is very close to Seminole. As such Strafaci told Golfweek that he has been playing there a lot. He said; “I’ve probably played five rounds there since I finished – since I knew I was playing on the team, so I’ve gotten some good prep. It helps that it’s about an hour drive. We have some sort of in and out privileges where I can go there once a week and do some prep work, so I’m going to be ready for that tournament.”

8. In the past he has said one of his hobbies is fishing in the Florida Keys.