Find out more about 2020 US Amateur Championship runner-up Charles Osborne with these facts.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Charles Osborne

American amateur Charles Osborne booked his place at Major Championships for the 2021 season after addressing previous mistakes and rectifying them with impressive performances last year.

Still a young player with little known about him, we’ve detailed some facts you should know about Charles Osborne as he attempts to break into the sport’s professional game.

1. Osborne was born 11 November, 1999 in Reno, Nevada. he currently lives in Dallas, Texas.

2. Charles Osborne actually prefers people referring to his nickname, Ollie, instead of Charles. His grandmother nicknamed him Ollie Bird as a child, with the first part of the nickname sticking.

3. Growing up with Mount Rose in Lake Tahoe nearby, Osborne and his siblings grew up talented skiers. His skiing prowess led to interest from the Far West Ski’s development team. However, his parents advised him in specialising in just one sport when he was 13. Consequently, he chose golf, though he still enjoyed skiing as a hobby while still at school.

4. Before settling on Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, several universities offered Osborne golf scholarships, including: Stanford, Alabama, Arizona, Nevada, Auburn, Northwestern and Oregon State. He is currently a business major in his third year at university.

5. His older brother Stephen is a professional golfer, while father Steve once played as a scratch golfer. However, neither have had the opportunity to play at The Masters, although Charles’ dad will caddy for him at the tournament.

6. Osborne played his first US Amateur Championship in 2019, but didn’t make it out of stroke play. The following year, he reached the final before losing to Tyler Strafaci in the 36-hole championship match. His runners-up place earned him the invite for both this years Masters and US Open.

7. Former SMU player and student Bryson DeChambeau regularly calls and texts Osborne with advice.

8. The screensaver of the amateur player is unsurprisingly Tiger Woods. Pictured is the iconic celebration Tiger produced at the 2005 Masters after beating Chris DiMarco.

9. The Masters isn’t the first PGA Tour event Osborne has appeared in, after qualifying and playing in the Barracuda Championship in 2019 at his home course, Montreux Golf and Country Club.