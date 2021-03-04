We round up the latest equipment news from the PGA Tour...

Tour Gear Round Up: Justin Rose Using Ping G425 Driver

We’ve seen some big equipment launches to start 2021 and there have been some huge gear moves out on tour too.

World No.2 Jon Rahm signing with Callaway was the biggest, and now two months in to the year players continue to tinker with their equipment.

What’s the latest news from the tour to start March?

Justin Rose

The Englishman has again made some big equipment changes to start the year, moving into a set of Mizuno MP20 irons.

We also saw him put a Titleist TSi3 driver in the bag last week but he has switched again this week at Bay Hill into the Ping G425.

Rose used a TaylorMade SIM for most of last year after using the Honma TW747 in 2019.

Bryson DeChambeau

The Golfing Scientist goes through a lot of driver heads and he has moved back into an old faithful at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The US Open champion has put the Cobra LTD Black driver back in the bag – one that he is very fond of, having used it on-and-off for the past few years.

In his last three starts, he has used the Speedzone, Radspeed and now LTD Black drivers, so we can’t be sure how long it stays in this time.

Jason Dufner

As photographed by GolfWRX, the Cobra ambassador has a brand new prototype flat stick in the bag this week, having already used the brand’s new 3D-printed Supersport-35 model out on tour.

This looks to be a similar 3D-printed design in a higher MOI mallet profile.

Louis Oosthuizen

You might think that tour pros all use super stiff X flex shafts, and most of them do, but not Louis Oosthuizen.

The South African currently has a Ping Altra CB Slate stiff shaft in his G425 driver, Ping’s stock model and the same shaft that many regular club golfers will be using this year.

Rory McIlroy

The four-time Major winner changed his iron shafts last month from Project X 7.0s to Dynamic Gold X7s.

He had been using the Project Xs for well over a decade, and made the move after his spin numbers changed when moving to TaylorMade’s new TP5x ball.

As well as the shaft change, Rory has also gone back to a TaylorMade TP Juno blade putter after using the Spider X mallet for the past two years.

Brooks Koepka

The American, who recently put in the Srixon ZX7 irons into the bag, is STILL using his Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3 iron.

The Vapor Fly Pros were released back in 2015, with Koepka, a former Nike equipment staffer, using his trusty 3 iron in all four of his Major victories.