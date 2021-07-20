Take a look at some of this limited edition British & Irish Lions Titleist rugby gear.

Titleist Unveils Limited Edition British & Irish Lions Gear

Do you want to combine your love of golf and rugby together?

Well now you can as Titleist has released a range of limited edition golf gear to celebrate the 2021 British & Irish Lions Tour to South Africa, which is about to enter the Test Series stage of the tour.

Titleist is a company synonymous with high-quality golf equipment and the collection of bags and balls below are no exception. Obviously what differentiates them are the colours and logos that signify the Lions, which some would argue is the peak of rugby.

British & Irish Lions Limited Edition Pro V1 Golf Ball

The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the best golf balls in the game, why do you think so many professionals use it? Well it gets better with this speciail edition Lions design that noy only comes with a very slick black and gold box, but the balls themselves are stamped with a gold Lions logo too.

British & Irish Lions Limited Edition TruFeel Golf Ball

If you want to go down a notch then the TruFeel offers performance suited to higher handicap players or beginners. Like the Pro V1 above it comes with special edition packaging and instead of a gold Lions logo, you get the traditional Lions badge with all the colours of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

British & Irish Lions Barrel Headcover

Another great gift option is this Barrel headcover. Made from performance material and genuine leather, it will protect your driver nicely, and the Lions logo has been expertly stitched into the top.

British & Irish Lions Limited Edition Performance Barrel Headcover

Or you can go for this headcover with lots of Lions logos printed on a white background.

British & Irish Lions Cart 14 Lightweight Bag

Moving onto bags Titleist has also released a cart and stand bag too. The cart bag above is the Cart 14 Lightweight

At just 2.5kg, this is one of the lightest cart bags on the market right now, and that’s impressive given the amount of storage the Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight offers.

It is convenient to use and there are no fewer than 11 pockets including two good sized apparel pockets and large beverage pocket.

The red colour and Lions logo really helps it stand out.

British & Irish Lions Players 4 Stand Bag

The other bag to get the Lions treatment is the popular Players 4 stand model. Once again you get the red finish and Lions branding, but as the name suggests it comes with high-grade aluminium legs and advanced hinged bottom for stability.

You also get plenty of pockets and a new premium double strap.

For more golf deals check out the Golf Monthly website.