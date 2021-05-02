We take a look inside the bag of the Belgian professional golfer here.

Thomas Pieters What’s In The Bag?

A player who has won four times on the European Tour in countries like the Czech Republic, Denmark and the Netherlands, Thomas Pieters has struggled of late to replicate the form that saw him make the 2016 Ryder Cup team.

At that event, Pieters, despite being a rookie, played some incredible golf collecting four points from five matches, forming a destructive partnership with Rory McIlroy. Clearly then he can compete at the top level and will look to make the 2021 Ryder Cup hosted at Whistling Straits.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs he will use to try and get back to that level of the game.

In the past Pieters had been a Callaway staff player however it appears most of those Callaway clubs have been replaced. Now it looks like he is a Titleist staff player but we are yet to confirm if this is an official partnership.

At the top of the bag Pieters is using a Titleist TSi2 driver with 10 degrees of loft. In a recent video on the Titleist UK & Ireland Facebook page, Pieters said;

“This was the first driver that I put down on the ground and I said that looks nice. It really suits my eye, I am a really visual player so if I try a club, one or two shots and I will have enough feedback but this one when I put it down from the start it just matched straight away.”

He also acknowledged that his old driver produced a bit too much spin and Pieters, along with Titleist club makers, brought this down with the TSi2.

We are unsure what model three-wood he carries at the moment but given the Titleist TSi headcover we think it could be either the TSi2 or TSi3 models which have proven so popular on Tour.

In the irons Pieters carries a combo set at the moment. He uses the 620CB’s in the three and four-irons, before transitioning into a set 620MB’s from five down to nine-iron.

Moving to the wedges he carries four Titleist Vokey SM8’s, three of which are the normal version, and one is the prototype model.

His putter has recently changed too. He was using an Odyssey mallet but this appears to have come out for a Scotty Cameron Circle T Mallet Prototype.

Interestingly it has a longer grip so it looks like Pieters has joined the armlock trend.

His ball is a Titleist Pro V1 and he wears Nike apparel and shoes.

Thomas Pieters What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist TSi2, 10 degrees

3-wood: To be confirmed

Irons: Titleist 620CB (3-4), Titleist 620MB (5-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, (46, 52, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM8 Prototype (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T Mallet Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Clothing: Nike

Shoes: Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2