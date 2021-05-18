The 2017 Masters champion and Ryder Cup record points scorer is back with TaylorMade

Sergio Garcia Returns To TaylorMade – “I’m Back With My Family”

He’s back. Sergio Garcia has re-signed with TaylorMade for 2021, having spent 15 years with the company earlier in his career.

The 2017 Masters champion won his Green Jacket with a full bag of TaylorMade products and used the company’s clubs in most of his 36 professional victories.

He has the TP5x golf ball in play as well as TaylorMade SIM woods and P750 irons, his Masters-winning irons, all of which he has been using throughout 2021.

Sergio is currently testing the new SIM2 Max driver in 8° and 9° lofts as well as a Spider EX putter – although it looks like the SIM2 could be going into the bag this week at the PGA Championship.

The Ryder Cup record points scorer will use a TaylorMade staff bag, TaylorMade TP glove and a TM logo on his cap.

“I’m very happy to announce that I’m back with my family, with the TaylorMade family that I’ve spent many years with,” Garcia told Golf Monthly.

“Took about a three year break but excited to be back obviously always loved the equipment and the people, everyone that works there, they do an amazing job.

“Even without having a contract with anyone I have been playing mostly TaylorMade equipment this last year and a half so, so yeah it’s exciting and can’t wait to get started.

“I think it was a combination of obviously it’s where I’ve played my best golf and I’ve always felt comfortable with it,” Garcia said on his return to TaylorMade.

“Talking to them we felt like the love for me was still there and it was easy to have a conversation with them and see if there was a way to get back together and we obviously found a way and we’re excited for it.

Key to re-signing with the brand is the golf ball, which Sergio has been using all year in the form of the TP5x.

He was the first golfer to put a TaylorMade golf ball into play on the PGA Tour back in 2006.

“I think it was the TP Red if I remember correctly,” he said.

“It was exciting, it was exciting because it was the first actual TaylorMade ball.

“Obviously TaylorMade bought Maxfli in the early 2000s but that didn’t quite work and I remember talking to Mark King at the time who was CEO of TaylorMade and trying to see what we were going to do and I kind of told him, ‘Mark why don’t you run down and think about instead of trying to make the Maxfli ball better’ and stuff like that because the Maxfli ball at the time was more like a mid amateur kind of ball so I said ‘the TaylorMade brand is a great brand so why don’t you just call it TaylorMade and start from scratch?’

“Obviously they talked about it and I think they liked the idea and here’s where we are now.”

He’s used our golf ball for the longest time out of any player,” TaylorMade Senior Manager – Tour, Adrian Rietveld told Golf Monthly.

“Even with his gap, he is basically one of the forefront guys of the TaylorMade golf ball. Our new 2021 golf ball, he was the first guy to play it in a tournament. He played a TP5x in Hawaii I think at the beginning of the year.

“If Sergio turns up playing a golf ball that’s a brand new golf ball from TaylorMade, everybody on tour knows TaylorMade, they know TaylorMade, they know Sergio, and if Sergio has turned up with that, the players are queueing up to ask Sergio why? The golf ball is a big reason why he’s coming.

“The golf ball is everything. It’s such small margins but for the best players in the world that little bit of dispersion, that little bit of distance, it all matters.”

Rietveld is confident that Garcia’s move will help him achieve his goals in this next stage of Sergio’s career.

“This is a partnership between Sergio and TaylorMade and I think the equipment is the reason why he is doing it but it’s also kind of secondary at the moment because it’s a fresh start.

“The main thing is he is doing it for the right reasons and you look at the Ryder Cup and the Olympics and the Majors, he is doing everything he can to play his best and he sees this as that.

“I’d be shocked if we didn’t get straight to work and he went into finding products that are even better for him.

“I have no doubt this is going to be a success. I have no doubt that everybody’s going to turn around and go ‘Wow that worked.’ I just know the guy, I just know how he works, I know when he buys into something he’s the best in the world.”

Garcia makes his second debut as a TaylorMade staffer at this week’s PGA Championship, where he seeks to win his second Major title.

The Spaniard has come close to winning the Wanamaker Trophy on a number of occasions, most notably in 1999 at Medinah when he and Tiger Woods had a memorable final day battle.

He was also T2nd in 2008 when Padraig Harrington took the title at Oakland Hills.