Premium Japanese forging house, Vega, has teamed up with iconic Swedish fashion brand, J. Lindeberg, to create a limited-edition range of irons and wedges.

Scottsdale Golf And J. Lindeberg Announce New Limited Edition Irons

Scottsdale Golf has teamed up with Swedish fashion brand J. Lindeberg and golf club forgers Vega to create a limited edition range of irons and wedges.

Forged to exacting specifications by the team at premium Japanese forging house Vega, the J. Lindeberg LTD 4 MB & CB irons have been limited to 50 sets.

The J. Lindeberg LTD 4 Satin wedges have also been limited to 50, creating with it some of the most exclusive and desirable irons currently on the market.

Each club head has been meticulously constructed using Vega’s eight stage forging process and each of the JL irons and wedges have been subjected to some of the most stringent procedures in golf manufacture.

The J. Lindeberg LTD 4 MB irons are a classic muscleback blade design that offers stunning looks and amazing feel golfers expect from this style of golf club.

An amalgamation of Vega’s craftsmanship and JL’s world renowned flair for design has created a classic blade that features progressive offset through the set, a thin top line and the ability to control the trajectory and shape of a golf ball at will.

The J. Lindeberg LTD 4 CB irons are the more forgiving of the two models and will help golfers achieve more forgiveness from off centre strikes.

Both sets are available in 4-PW.

Meanwhile, the J. Lindeberg Satin wedges offer the ideal combination of bounce and grind, offering golfers the versatility needed to feel confident around the greens.

Slight heel relief allows these wedges to work confidently with the face open, allowing golfers to manipulate the height of the chip shot they want to play.

Available in 52, 56 and 60 degree lofts, the wedges and the irons are available exclusively through Scottsdale Golf’s express custom fit service.

Choose a preferred shaft using the comprehensive shaft matrix, add your preferred grip and select your length, loft and lie before your clubs get sent off to be built.

Once the order has been processed, the clubs will be delivered within four days.

The limited edition sets of irons and wedges launch on the Scottsdale website on Monday July 19th at 8pm BST via the Scottsdale Golf website.