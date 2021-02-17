PXG has today revealed their new high-end, high-performance GEN4 golf clubs for 2021 to accompany its already popular line-up of clubs.

PXG Gen4 Golf Clubs Revealed

PXG has today officially revealed its new Gen4 line-up of golf clubs to accompany the recently-released 0211 range in 2021.

The new line-up consists of a new driver, fairway, hybrid and iron designed to offer significant improvement versus the Gen3 irons and metalwoods.

PXG has long said that it will not deploy no product until it is ready, resisting industry convention in favour of taking its time and leaving nothing on the table.

We’ve seen the 0811X prototype driver out on tour for a number of months with four weight ports on the sole but it appears the Gen4 driver only has three ports.

These ports will likely feature a mix of light and heavy weights that are interchangeable to alter spin, shot shape bias and overall head weight.

The writing on the sole suggests the metalwoods use something called AV Carbon Fiber Tech in the heads. At address, they follow a similar design to what we saw in the PXG 0211 metalwoods with the crown split into different sections of varying weight to optimise performance as well as sound and feel.

The Gen4 irons also have a different look to the Gen3 irons from last year. They appear to have weight ports in their back cavities and slightly different shaping versus the Gen3 irons.

PXG has confirmed that Gen4 clubs are ready and will deploy for pre-sale on March 9th 2021, which is when the full technical details and prices will be revealed.

“We wanted everyone to experience PXG’s killer patented technology, so we’ve expanded our offerings to support a wider audience of golfers,” Bob Parson told GM.

“Whether you prefer the latest technology and most advanced fitting options or simply want a sexy set of sticks that deliver incredible performance, we’ve got you covered.”

Since launching in 2014, PXG has grown into a global golf brand with an extensive range of Tour staff using their equipment, including Zach Johnson, Lydia Ko and Jason Kokrak.

