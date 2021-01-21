The new Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls revealed today for 2021 promise more short game spin and a higher, more consistent ball flight

New Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Balls Revealed

Two years has passed since Titleist refreshed the number one ball in golf and is 2021 the brand is launching the latest version of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x that promises to elevate the performance of one of the best premium balls in golf in the form of more greenside spin, a softer feel and a higher, more consistent flight.

It has achieved this by making changes to every layer, three in Pro V1 and four layers in Pro V1x, that work together to create the best all-round performance for tour players and amateurs alike.

It all starts with the 2.0 ZG Process Core, which once again has been reformulated to deliver increased distance in the solid core Pro V1 and dual core ProV1x.

Titleist has also implemented the faster ionomer High-Flex casing layer we saw on the Pro V1x Left Dash option, which adds speed and lowers long game spin.

But arguably the biggest changes on both the balls can be found on the cover. For the first time since 2011, Titleist has changed the dimple pattern to allow the balls to fly higher and more consistently.

On Pro V1, the number of dimples increases from 352 to 388, while on Pro V1x it goes up to 348 from 328. Titleist tested over 60 iterations of dimple patterns for Pro V1 to find the one that maximised distance and flight consistency.

Pro V1 maintains its penetrating trajectory and softer feel while Pro V1x will fly higher than the prior generation with more spin than Pro V1.

On both balls, the Cast Urethane Elastomer cover material has also been made even softer to increase greenside spin for more control in the short game.

Tour take up and validation has been rapid, with Brian Gay winning for the first time in seven years after switching in the new ball while leading players, including Justin Thomas and Adam Scott have already put the new versions in play.

The Pro V1 and Pro V1x are available in white (play numbers 1-4, 5-8 and all the same play number 00 or 1-99) and High Optic Yellow pictured above (play numbers 1-4).

You’ll notice a new sidestamp design and golfers can choose an enhanced alignment version with lines on either side on white balls in play numbers 1-4.

The 2021 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls go on sale February 5th with an RRP of £50 per dozen.