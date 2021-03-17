New Sounder Golf Range Launched

The golf brand Sounder has launched its new golf range that includes clothing, accessories and essentials and a new premium golf ball.

New golf brand Sounder has launched its range of golf clothing, accessories and essentials while also launching its first golf ball – a tour-quality, three-piece urethane ball at an affordable price.

Sounder was the brand of golf clubs that Seve Ballesteros used when he first emerged onto the world stage in the late 1970s. Founders James Day and Cathal McAteer have since resurrected the brand, which celebrates the style, creativity and passion that Ballesteros brought to the world of golf.

The brand is aiming to re-connect golfers with the game by moving away from high-specification technical wear to focus on more honest and relatable clothing and accessories.

The Sounder clothing collection includes polo shirts, knitwear and sweats, outerwear, trousers and shorts, and accessories including hats, caps, socks and leather goods.

The brand’s golfing essentials include a premium cabretta leather glove, wooden tees, bag towels and a premium golf ball that retails at £30 a dozen.

Some of the highlights in the collection include the Play Well Polo (RRP £70), which is available in short and long-sleeve, the Good Walk Chino (RRP £115) which is available in a slim-cut, loose-cut and drawcord version and the popular Low Light Gilet (RRP £150) where a fleece version has been added for 2021.

Sounder has also launched a Hoodie as well as its best-selling Logo cap and Raglan sweatshirts.

The Sounder golf ball is a three-piece ball with a urethane cover that Sounder claim plays as well as – if not better than – any direct-to-consumer ball currently on the market.

The Sounder golf balls aren’t packaged in conventional four-sleeves-of-three boxes and instead the balls are transported loose and delivered in ethically-sourced cotton draw-string bags. This allows Sounder to ship more balls in fewer containers and pass savings on to golfers

The new Sounder product range is available now directly from its website.