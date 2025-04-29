A New Golf Ball Just For Juniors? Introducing The Electron

So much has been said about growing the game and getting more young people into golf and that starts down at junior level. While many manufacturers have designed junior golf clubs that are lighter, shorter and easier to swing, the golf ball is one area of equipment where youngsters have received little assistance. Until now...

Not only did Bridgestone notice the gap in the market, but it teamed up with the First Tee Foundation to create a ball that not only has been designed to help junior golf players perform on the course, but the sidestamps of Character, Respect, Honesty and Kindness will help remind them of some of the basic principles to live by both on and off the golf course.

The Bridgestone Electron golf balls have reminders of morals and values on the sidestamps (Image credit: Bridgestone)

The Electron balls ($21.99) are an entirely new offering among the best Bridgestone golf balls that feature a two-piece design and a low compression core to help junior golfers with launching the ball higher with less effort. The balls also have a shallow dimple design, encouraging a higher peak trajectory and ultimately more carry, yet feel extremely soft off the clubface for a pleasing sensation at impact.

Despite Bridgestone balls being used by the likes of Tiger Woods and Jason Day and being largely available to purchase online and in most golf stores, Bridgestone has also partnered with DICK’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy where the new Electron golf balls will be sold exclusively.

The bright packaging helps the Electron balls standout on the shelves (Image credit: Bridgestone)

“The new Electron is an entirely new product for Bridgestone,” said Dan Murphy, President, Bridgestone Golf. “It’s designed to help younger players launch the ball more easily and have more fun playing golf. Bridgestone pioneered ball fitting and we’re proud to have used our data to develop the Electron specifically to meet the needs of junior players. It’s a privilege to partner with First Tee and DICK’S on this initiative and we’re looking forward to this new golf ball helping juniors play better.”

According to Bridgestone, youth participation within golf has risen 48 percent since 2019 and grew another 6 percent in 2024 alone. With more and more teenage phenoms such as Miles Russell and Blades Brown breaking through on the PGA Tour, these numbers are only likely to grow, which is great for the sport.

17 year old, Blades Brown, inspiring junior golfers having already turned professional (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We believe in the power of sports to change lives,” said David Progar, Senior Vice President of Golf and Hardlines Merchandising at DICK’S Sporting Goods. “With this partnership with Bridgestone and First Tee, we’ll be able to offer junior players a new experience as they learn the game of golf and hopefully build a love for it over a lifetime.”

If golfers are using equipment designed specifically for them, as opposed to adult clubs and balls that could be too heavy or too low spinning you’d hope they will enjoy it more and will continue to play the game for many years to come.

While I’m surprised to see Bridgestone limit the sale of these balls to select retailers, it will be interesting to see how they fare and whether or not other major manufacturers of the best golf balls pay attention and start producing models aimed directly for junior golfers.