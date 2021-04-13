Motocaddy Expands PGA Europro Tour Partnership

Motocaddy has expanded its PGA Europro Tour partnership to become the Official Laser Rangefinder of the tour in addition to Official Electric Trolley of the tour.

Motocaddy, the world’s leading electric trolley brand, has expanded its long-running partnership with the PGA EuroPro Tour to become the Official Laser Rangefinder of the tour in addition to its ongoing support as the Official Electric Trolley of the tour.

The partnership – now in its 16th year – will also include The Motocaddy Masters, to be played at Leven Links GC in Fife, Scotland from 8-10 September 2021.

As well as an increased first prize of £12,500, Motocaddy is supporting every event in the 2021 schedule with a new electric trolley and laser rangefinder as a prize to the winner.

Oliver Churcher, Motocaddy Marketing Director, said of the extended partnership, “With last year’s Tour cancelled, this year feels like it’s going to be the biggest yet and I’m delighted to expand our long-standing partnership to include the new PRO 3000 rangefinder.”

The Pro 3000 is Motocaddy’s first laser rangefinder and was launched last November as part of the brand’s latest move into the distance measurement device market.

It offers class leading accuracy with 7x magnification at a range of 1300 yards as well as PinLock technology with vibration and visual confirmation that the pin has been measured accurately.

With direct access to the Challenge Tour through the final Order of Merit, the PGA EuroPro Tour offers players over £1 million of prize money this year and the top five golfers at the end of the season are awarded entry to the 2022 Challenge Tour.

On Motocaddy’s ongoing partnership with the PGA EuroPro Tour Churcher said, “The PGA EuroPro Tour is watched all over the world and the extent of global exposure aligns perfectly with our brand. The bigger prize fund along with the stature of courses this year proves the Tour is the best learning curve for aspiring professionals and we’re delighted to be able to assist them on the journey.”

Providing vital experience of life on tour, players are competing in 14 events at some of the UK and Ireland’s premier golfing venues and for the first time this year, players can compete in a Monday Qualifier for the opportunity to secure a spot in main tournament fields by finishing in the top-5 of the 18-hole qualifier.

The 2021 Tour will begin with The IFX Championship at Harleyford Golf Club, Marlow from 26 – 28 May.

A two-hour highlight show on every event will be shown on Sky Sports, DAZN and more than 140 other broadcast networks around the world reaching over 500 million households.