The Motocaddy M-Tech electric trolley is one of the products featured on our Editor’s Choice list for 2021

If you’re lucky enough to be in a position where money is no object, you might want to think about upgrading to Motocaddy’s M-Tech electric trolley.

Why? Well, it might well be the most advanced option on the market this year in terms of its technological capabilities, level of features and attention to detail, making it also one of the best electric golf trolleys available right now.

Next-Level Functionality

The standout innovation is its cellular capability, which will be switched on this summer on the M-Tech as well as the M5 GPS models. This takes the fast, accurate GPS to another level with access to more advanced course mapping, real-time updates and performance tracking data directly from the trolley display screen.

Available through an annual subscription package, this advancement unlocks full hole mapping, depiction of greenside hazards, scoring statistics and a round summary that uploads onto the Motocaddy app to allow golfers to analyse their performance.

Attention To Detail

The M-Tech is the flagship model in the Motocaddy M-Series, providing the ultimate in golf club transportation thanks to its luxurious touches, that include the hand-stitched genuine leather handle grips, polished chrome detailing and carbon-fibre styling.

All the hole information is displayed on a new high resolution 3.5” LCD touchscreen and the trolley also maintains the same speed when going down slopes thanks to Motocaddy’s downhill control technology.

On top of all this, because the M-Tech is part of the M-Series, the trolley will fold down compactly for more convenient storage at home and when in transit to the course.

So if you want something a little bit different that will make you the envy of your fourball, the Motocaddy M-Tech electric trolley has to be right at the top of your shopping list. The cellular capability is something we’ve never seen before and promises to elevate the user experience to completely new heights.

