The Motocaddy Protekta Cart Bag has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

Motocaddy Protekta Cart Bag

Motocaddy’s dominant position as the number one cart bag brand in the UK has no doubt been thanks to the innovative, stylish and practical designs it has produced on its recent range of bags.

Motocaddy Protekta Bag

The Motocaddy Protekta is almost like a ‘best of’ of its current range with the waterproofness of the Dry-Series and lightweight Lite-Series combined in a bag with a unique and innovative top design.

It’s one of the best golf bags on the market in 2021.

The top design of this bag features a noise reducing 14-way divider that gives each club a distinct and separate area to sit in the bag.

This prevents the clubs from crashing together when a trolley goes over rough terrain and also makes organisation incredibly easy and aesthetically pleasing.

This bag isn’t just about the top design however. It has nine spacious pockets, allowing you to load this bag up with extra clothing, food and drink and enough balls and tees to survive even the worst round of golf.

All pockets are seam sealed for waterproof protection and use Japanese YKK zips for minimal resistance, making them easy to open with just one hand when on the move.

Attention To Detail

It is the attention to detail that sets Motocaddy apart from most other brands and the inclusion of a useful groove cleaner on the towel hook is what helps the Protekta, and Motocaddy as a brand, stand out from other cart bags on the market.

The internal umbrella sleeve, easy-access scorecard holder and further easy-access grab handles mean this is incredibly practical too, making life on the golf course as easy as possible so you can focus on your game.

It is impressive that, despite the size and added features on the Protekta, it still weighs just 3.1kg. The Protekta features a unique and innovative design but still ticks all the boxes when it comes to practicality and style.

Motocaddy Protekta Bag