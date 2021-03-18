The Motocaddy 2021 electric trolley range revealed today features the world's first cellular enabled trolley as part of its all-new compact folding electric trolley range.

Motocaddy 2021 Electric Trolley Range Revealed

Motocaddy has today revealed its 2021 electric trolley range, with the world’s first cellular-enabled options headlining an extended line up that sees its GPS range grow from two to five models.

Alongside its new bag range, the brand has expanded its GPS models to include the new M3 GPS and M3 GPS DHC (Down Hill Control) trolleys, along with adding a high-performance GPS system to the new luxury M-Tech model.

Cellular capability will be switched on this summer across the new M5 GPS, M5 GPS DHC and M-Tech models and it will take its GPS system to another level with access to more advanced course mapping, real-time updates and performance tracking data directly from the trolley display screen.

A sim card and cellular aerial antenna were installed into all M5 GPS models sold last year, so this new technology can also be used by existing owners.

The new cellular features will be available through an annual subscription package that unlocks premium features including full hole mapping, depiction of greenside hazards, scoring statistics and a round summary that uploads to the Motocaddy app to allow golfers to analyse their performance. All new and existing M5 GPS, M5 GPS DHC and 2o21 M-Tech owners will be offered a free trial period of the new technology.

The M5 GPS trolley features a number of styling upgrades for 2021 as well as a responsive high resolution 3.5″ LCD touchscreen that displays yardages to greens and hazards as well as the ability to drag and drop the pin into a specific position on the screen for a more precise yardage.

When connected to the free Motocaddy GPS app, golfers with the M5 GPS can also receive smartphone notifications direct to the touchscreen that alerts to a call, text message or email. Other app alerts including WhatsApp and Facebook can be seen on the display too.

The luxury M-Tech trolley is the flagship model in the M-Series family and combines functionality with a luxury finish and classy design. There is a new high resolution 3.5″ LCD touchscreen display that sits amongst the hand-stitched genuine leather handle grips, polished chrome detailing and carbon-fibre styling.

The M-Tech also features Motocaddy’s downhill control (DHC) technology that allows the trolley to maintain a constant speed when moving down gradient and also features a USB charging port, adjustable distance control, shot measurement and score tracking.

The M-Tech comes as standard with a 36-hole lithium battery in a compact folding system with space-saving inverted wheels.

Incorporating a high resolution 2.8″ LCD touchscreen, the brand new M3 GPS model is the perfect option for golfers who want good performance at a mid-price point.

The M3 GPS – also available with DHC – can connect to the Motocaddy app through bluetooth for smartphone alerts and course updates as well as offer distances to the front, middle and back of greens and hazards when out on course.

The M3 GPS also includes shot measurement in addition to clock and round timers to help track pace of play.

The M7 Remote features a rechargeable handset, a removable anti-tip rear wheel and automatic downhill control technology in an electric trolley that golfers can easily and simply control from a remote handset as they walk the course.

Upgrades for the 2021 season include new slimline wheels, a new anti-glare LCD widescreen display and an ergonomic handset that can be easily recharged using the trolley’s USB port.

Finally, the easy folding M1 trolley is the ideal entry-level option in the M-Series and is the simplest-to-use compact trolley in Motocaddy’s range.

The new anti-glare LCD display provides information such as speed and battery percentage while the adjustable distance control allows golfers to let the trolley go ahead on its own up to 45-yards.

The M1 – also available in DHC version – also comes with new five-spoke sporty wheels and a USB port that is ideal for charging a phone or GPS while out on the course.

The Motocaddy 2021 electric trolley range is on sale now with the following RRPs:

M1 from £599.99

M1 DHC from £649.99

M3 GPS from £749.99

M3 GPS DHC from £799.99

M5 GPS from £799.99

M5 GPS DHC from £849.99

M7 Remote from £999.99

M-Tech from £1,299.99