Let's take a look inside the bag of American Keith Mitchell.

Keith Mitchell What’s In The Bag?

A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, Keith Mitchell, below we take a look at what the 29-year-old professional golfer puts into his bag each week out on Tour.

Mitchell currently has a bit of a mix and match golf bag at the moment. At the top he uses a Mizuno ST-Z driver which has 9,5 degrees of loft and a Project X HZRDUS shaft.

He then carries two Titleist fairway woods, an older 917F2 three-wood with 16.5 degrees of loft and a new TS2 model at 21 degrees. In the past he has also put a Mizuno MP-18 SC 3-iron in the bag but this is very much a club that drops in and out of his setup.

Shifting to the irons Mitchell currently uses a full set of Mizuno MP-20’s which are the fully blade model.

His set goes from four-iron down to pitching wedge and all of them are fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Shifting to the irons he uses three Titleist Vokey SM8’s. His 50 and 54 degree models are as you would expect, but his 60 degree is bent down to 59 degrees.

Finally Mitchell uses a TaylorMade Spider X with a copper finish.

He uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball and wears Nike apparel.

Driver: Mizuno ST-Z (9.5 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS T1100 75 6.5 shaft

3-wood: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 90 shaft

5-wood: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 90 shaft

Irons: Mizuno MP-20 (4-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Vokey SM8 (50-12, 54-10, 60-T at 59) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X Copper

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Apparel: Nike