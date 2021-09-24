How To Get The US Ryder Cup Hoodie

Check out how you can get your hands on the cool Ralph Lauren hoodie here.

The United States Ryder Cup team was not only turning heads with some stellar golf during the first day of the event at Whistling Straits.

No, the team was also causing quite the stir online with their attire too, chiefly in the form of the Ryder Cup hoodie many of the players were wearing.

The team’s attire is made by Ralph Lauren because of the partnership between the brand and the PGA of America, which has been as such for a number of years now.

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were all pictured wearing the hoodie during the practice rounds and first days play.

Available exclusively at Ralph Lauren, the RLX Golf U.S. Ryder Cup Cashmere Hooded Sweater comes in a navy finish and has a number of patriotic details for the American players.

The drawstring hood is lined with red and white, there’s a Ryder Cup patch at the left chest, “USA 20” embroidered at the right cuff and “United We Stand” written on the back.

Obviously, golf hoodies are becoming more and more popular at the moment, with Thomas in particular also wearing one at The Open this year. This, as you would expect, has often caused considerable debate.

However this Ralph Lauren hoodie shows that the best golf hoodies can look great on and off the golf course, whilst also being simple and classically finished to make it suitable for just about any golf club.

Clearly the game of golf is changing and the USA Ryder Cup team, along with the PGA of America, seems to welcome that.