We take a look at what the United States will wear during the Ryder Cup.

What Are Team USA Wearing?

In August the U.S. Ryder Cup team unveiled the Ralph Lauren-designed uniforms, outerwear and clothing they will wear at Whistling Straits for the 43rd Ryder Cup event.

In fact Ralph Lauren, which has had a partnership with the PGA of America for a while now, will also outfit the caddies and spouses/partners.

In addition to practice rounds and the three-day competition, the team will wear clothing created for arrival, the opening ceremony and welcome dinner.

As you would expect the colors are red, white and blue, and there are also a number of Americana-inspired details bringing a patriotic homage to the team’s apparel, with “United We Stand” and “USA20” branded throughout the collection.

Here we have taken a more in-depth look at the specific pieces of apparel Team USA will wear during the event…

Day 1 Uniforms

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Tournament Polo – Navy/Red

On the first day’s play the U.S. will opt for a simple navy and red hooped polo, with the main piece of technology to mention being the lightweight “airflow” technology which will ensure the players will stay cool, dry and comfortable during competition.

Additionally each shirt has the Ryder Cup Team logo at the chest, “USA” printed on the back of the shoulder and “United We Stand” printed on the back of the collar.

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Solid Pants

Paired with the above polo will be the quietest pants of the week, the Solid Pants.

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Golf Course Full-Zip Jacket

The polo and pants design above is simple and quiet to say the least but the look that can be enhanced by the scripted jacket that features a golf-inspired blue camo print with white stars and red details.

Day 2 Uniforms

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Tournament Polo – Navy/Camo

Camo makes an appearance on Saturday too with this navy camo polo.

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Pinstripe Pants

On Saturday the Americans will bust out the pinstripes which will really look the part in those all important 3rd and 4th sessions.

Additionally the pants will all have “United We Stand” printed in silicone on the interior waistband, along with a few other hidden patriotic details at the pockets.

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Full-Zip Packable Jacket

To keep players warm if the temperature drops Ralph Lauren also created this full zip jacket which has all the ‘USA20’ detailing you would expect, along with the star design on the back.

Day 3 Uniforms

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Tournament Polo – Red/Navy

On Sunday there is a a bit more color on display with this red, white and blue color-blocked design which will be in all the pictures if the Americans can win on home soil like they did in 2016.

A sweater with an almost identical color-block pattern is also available for the players to wear.

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Flag Print Pants

The final piece of clothing to mention in this guide are these pants which really stand out.

The print on the pants is a monochromatic micro-print featuring the Ryder Cup logo, trophy, the American flag and other imagery related to the event.

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Official Team USA Belt

To complete the look the U.S. will also wear these official belts with the stars and stripes acting as the buckle. It is made from 100% cowhide leather.

