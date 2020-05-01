Ocean Tee's new Mako polo shirt is made from a new biodegradable fabric without compromising performance

Environmentally Friendly Ocean Tee Mako Polo Shirt Revealed

Ocean Tee, makers of environmentally-friendly bamboo tees, is extending its product range to include golf clothing.

The new Mako polo shirt, named after the endangered Mako shark, the fastest shark in the ocean, combines stylish design and athletic fit with material, performance and processes that conform to the very highest environmental and ethical standards.

It comes in two colourways made with non-toxic dyes and Organic Cotton mixed with a completely new non-toxic, biodegradable, elastane called ROICA Eco-Smart. Ocean Tee is the first company to use this ground-breaking, environmentally friendly fabric in golf, which delivers freedom of movement and breathability.

At the end of its usefulness the Mako polo shirt can be recycled or the constituent fibres will naturally break down overtime. It has therefore achieved a series of certifications that recognise it as a Cradle to Cradle product, meaning it returns to the ground safely, becoming part of our eco-system.

RELATED: Best Golf Polo Shirts

“From the way that crops are grown to the space discarded garments take up in landfill, fashion is creating untold damage on the environment," Ocean Tee founder Ed Sandison, explains.

“But a lot of it isn’t visible. For instance, when garments made from synthetic fabrics, such as polyester and nylon are washed they release plastic microfibres that ultimately end up being washed into our rivers and oceans. In fact, it is estimated that 35 per cent of all microplastics entering the ocean come from synthetic textile waste. We don’t want people to stop shopping, but just like with our tees we want to offer people a sustainable alternative without compromising on performance.”

The Mako polo shirt is available now from www.oceanteegolf.com with an RRP of £59.99. Every element of the packaging is sustainably sourced using recycled materials.

To top it off, 25 per cent of the corporate profit resulting from any purchase will be donated by Ocen Tee to charities that are focused on tackling plastic pollution and promoting the health of marine environments, as well as charities focused on promoting sustainability in golf.