Dean Burmester What’s In The Bag?

After winning the 2017 Tshwane Open to collect his first ever European Tour victory, Dean Burmester had to wait over four years to once again get back into the winner’s circle.

He did at the 2021 Tenerife Open thanks to a final round 62, which gave him a five-stroke victory.

Let’s take a look inside the bag of the South African professional.

Burmester has been one of the longest hitters on the European Tour for a few years now and currently he averages well over 310 yards. The driver he uses to do so is the TaylorMade SIM2.

He then transitions straight down into a Srixon ZX Utility iron but we are unsure what the loft of the club is. And we are unsure if this is his permanent setup at the moment as he does occasionally carry a three-wood.

Shifting down into the rest of the irons, Burmester has a Srixon ZX7 four-iron, and then a set of Srixon ZX Forged from five-iron down to pitching wedge.

His wedges are all Cleveland RTX-4’s with Raw finishes. They have 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

His putter has recently changed. He had been using a TaylorMade Spider EX however he appears to have gone back to a Scotty Cameron model, the Futura X7M and it is fitted with a larger Flat Cat grip. We believe this is the same putter design he used to win his first European Tour title at the 2017 Tshwane Open.

Finally he also wears the same golf shoe as Rory McIlroy, the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2.

Dean Burmester What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2

Utility Iron: Srixon ZX

Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4), Srixon ZX Forged (5-PW)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-4 Raw (52, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X7M

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Shoes: Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2