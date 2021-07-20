We take a look inside the bag of Major-winning American Danielle Kang.

Danielle Kang What’s In The Bag?

A five-time winner on the LPGA Tour, her first of which was the 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Danielle Kang has been a perennial winner on Tour and has played in two Solheim Cups in her career so far.

What does she put into the bag though? Well we have taken a look below.

Kang is a Titleist staff player and uses a full bag of clubs from the brand, and also uses a Titleist golf ball.

She starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver, three-wood and five-wood, each of which have nine, 13.5 and 18 degrees of loft. We are not sure what shafts she uses in them but they are all fitted with Iomic grips.

She also carries a slightly older Titleist 818H2 hybrid with 23 degrees of loft.

Moving onto the irons she also uses a slightly older model here too, the 716 CB’s. Because of how many woods and wedges she carries the set only runs from five-iron down to nine-iron.

In the wedges she uses three Titleist Vokey SM7’s which have 46, 50 and 54 degrees of loft. The final wedge she uses is a Vokey Prototype with 58 degrees of loft.

Her final club in the bag has recently changed. She had been using the Scotty Cameron TFB 1.5 Teryllium, a mid-mallet model. But now it appears she has gone to what looks to be a Scotty Cameron Squareback Prototype.

Finally she uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9 degrees

Three-wood: Titleist TSi3, 13.5 degrees

Five-wood: Titleist TSi3, 18 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2, 23 degrees

Irons: Titleist 716 CB (5-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 ( 46, 50, 54), Titleist Vokey Prototype (58)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Squareback Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

