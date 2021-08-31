We take a look inside the bag of Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners.

Corey Conners What’s In The Bag?

Canadian Corey Conners, was a Monday qualifier when he managed to secure the Valero Texas Open in 2019. It was a momentous moment in his career and he has since gone from strength to strength.

Let’s take a look at the clubs he currently uses on Tour.

A Ping staff player, he uses the LST version of the Ping G400 driver which is a slightly older model.

He does have brand new clubs in the next part of his bag though, a Ping G425 three-wood, and a Ping G425 three-hybrid.

In the past Conners has had a Ping i210 four-iron in the bag before moving into a set of Ping iBlades, however this has now changed to a full set of Ping i59’s. All of the irons are fitted with Project X 6.0 shafts,

Additionally he also has the same shafts in his three wedges. Two of which are Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth’s with 50 and 56 degrees of loft respectively.

He then carries a Ping Glide Forged lob wedge.

Finally he uses a Ping PLD Prime Tyne H, Titleist Pro V1 ball and FootJoy shoes.

Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees at 9 degrees, standard) with UST Elements Gold 6F5 shaft

Three-wood: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees at 15) fitted with Project X HZRDUS Black 76 6.5 shaft

Hybrid: Ping G425 (19 degrees at 20) fitted with UST VTS Red Hybrid 85 X shaft

Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW) all fitted with Project X 6.0 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50SS, 56SS), Ping Glide Forged (60SS) with Project X 6.0 shafts

Putter: Ping PLD Prime Tyne H

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

