We take a look inside the bag of Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners.
Corey Conners What’s In The Bag?
Canadian Corey Conners, was a Monday qualifier when he managed to secure the Valero Texas Open in 2019. It was a momentous moment in his career and he has since gone from strength to strength.
Let’s take a look at the clubs he currently uses on Tour.
A Ping staff player, he uses the LST version of the Ping G400 driver which is a slightly older model.
He does have brand new clubs in the next part of his bag though, a Ping G425 three-wood, and a Ping G425 three-hybrid.
In the past Conners has had a Ping i210 four-iron in the bag before moving into a set of Ping iBlades, however this has now changed to a full set of Ping i59’s. All of the irons are fitted with Project X 6.0 shafts,
Additionally he also has the same shafts in his three wedges. Two of which are Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth’s with 50 and 56 degrees of loft respectively.
He then carries a Ping Glide Forged lob wedge.
Finally he uses a Ping PLD Prime Tyne H, Titleist Pro V1 ball and FootJoy shoes.
Corey Conners What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees at 9 degrees, standard) with UST Elements Gold 6F5 shaft
Three-wood: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees at 15) fitted with Project X HZRDUS Black 76 6.5 shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 (19 degrees at 20) fitted with UST VTS Red Hybrid 85 X shaft
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW) all fitted with Project X 6.0 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50SS, 56SS), Ping Glide Forged (60SS) with Project X 6.0 shafts
Putter: Ping PLD Prime Tyne H
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL
For more what’s in the bag content, check out the Golf Monthly website.