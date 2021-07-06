Take a look inside the bag of Australian professional Cameron Davis.

Cameron Davis What's In The Bag?

After winning his 1st career professional victory at the 2017 Emirates Australian Open, Cameron Davis had to wait a few years to finally get into the winner's circle on the PGA Tour.

He did so at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic in a playoff over Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs he puts into his bag each week out on Tour.

Davis is a Titleist staff player and uses a full bag of clubs from the brand.

He starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver which is put in the A1 setting which is the standard loft and lie setting. It has nine degrees of loft and a UST Mamiya shaft.

He then has a Titleist TS3 three-wood with 15 degrees of loft.

Moving onto the irons Davis has a Titleist T200 three-iron which is not a common club out on Tour. However the rest of his irons, a set of 620MB's, are used very often because of the workability, feel and stunning aesthetics. These go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

He then uses three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally his putter is a Scotty Cameron Timeless 2 Prototype and he uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball too.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees, A1 SureFit setting) with UST Mamiya LIN-Q Gunmetal 70X 6F5 shaft

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 7 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist 620 MB (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52-12F, 56-14F, 60T) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Timeless 2 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Nike

Shoes: Nike

