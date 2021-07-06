Cameron Davis What's In The Bag?

Take a look inside the bag of Australian professional Cameron Davis.

After winning his 1st career professional victory at the 2017 Emirates Australian Open, Cameron Davis had to wait a few years to finally get into the winner's circle on the PGA Tour.

He did so at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic in a playoff over Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs he puts into his bag each week out on Tour.

Davis is a Titleist staff player and uses a full bag of clubs from the brand.

He starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver which is put in the A1 setting which is the standard loft and lie setting. It has nine degrees of loft and a UST Mamiya shaft.

He then has a Titleist TS3 three-wood with 15 degrees of loft.

Moving onto the irons Davis has a Titleist T200 three-iron which is not a common club out on Tour. However the rest of his irons, a set of 620MB's, are used very often because of the workability, feel and stunning aesthetics. These go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

He then uses three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally his putter is a Scotty Cameron Timeless 2 Prototype and he uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball too.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees, A1 SureFit setting) with UST Mamiya LIN-Q Gunmetal 70X 6F5 shaft

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 7 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist 620 MB (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52-12F, 56-14F, 60T) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Timeless 2 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Nike

Shoes: Nike

For more what's in the bag content, check out the Golf Monthly website.

