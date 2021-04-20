With a sleek black design and good performance, the Ping 2021 Fetch putter made our list Editor's Choice products in 2021.

Ping 2021 Fetch Putter

Ping believes that the stylish 2021 Fetch will be one of its best-selling putters this year. At first glance it’s very easy to see why; it’s very cool with a matte black head, black chrome shaft and black grip and the tech behind it is equally as impressive.

The only noticeable non-black element is the red strip which sits behind the insert to give the putter its feel. While none of us want a pudding of a soft face we want something soft but still responsive and this is continuation of the same philosophy that was in the Sigma version.

Ping 2021 Fetch Putter

Tour Proven

The Sigma 2 Fetch is the putter that has been a constant in Lee Westwood’s bag and you might remember that when he won in Abu Dhabi in 2020 he simply picked the ball out of the hole – this is done courtesy of a centre cut-out and the putter head is a bit smaller than the size of a hole.

This might sound a bit gimmicky but when we’re all allowed to take the flagstick out it’s a genuine benefit and it takes nothing away from the performance.

Enhanced Alignment

The different in this 2021 version is that it has an alignment aid over the top of it. A lot of us like an alignment line, especially on a mallet or mid mallet, and this works well with this mid mallet. Standing over the ball everything is framed perfectly.

Grip wise there are three choices; the standard is the PP58 midsize pistol design while there is also the PP60 which offers a thicker, rubber texture and then there is the slimmer, tapered PP58-S which we’re all familiar with thanks to Tiger Woods.

This putter will generally suit a straight back and through stroke and it offers plenty of forgiveness which you should find will provide some welcome gains with your long putting.

Ping 2021 Fetch Putter