The new Callaway Epic 21 drivers revealed today promise faster ball speeds with forgiveness thanks to a new Jailbreak SpeedFrame designed using Artificial Intelligence

Callaway Epic 21 Drivers Revealed

Callaway has today unveiled its new Epic 21 drivers and fairways to replace the Epic Flash range and sit alongside the Mavrik offerings launched last year.

The new line of Epic 21 drivers feature the next generation of Jailbreak called Speed Frame. On previous drivers, Jailbreak has taken the form of two bars that connect the top and bottom of the head and allow the clubface to take more of the load at impact.

Callaway Epic 21 Drivers Review

But the SpeedFrame has been designed using Artificial Intelligence and forms a completely new shape, connecting with the head at four different points top and bottom to provide extra rigidity in the horizontal direction.

The result, Callaway say, is a five per cent increase in efficiency and when combined with a lighter triaxial carbon crown and enhanced face design unique to every loft, should increase ball speed and forgiveness as well as spin consistency.

Callaway Epic Drivers

There are three models to choose from. The Epic Speed is the fastest as it has the same cyclone shape as last year’s Mavrik driver where the tail of the driver lifts up to improve airflow over the head during the swing to increase clubhead speed for the same amount of effort.

It has the same shot shape bias as Mavrik too but with a significantly higher MOI.

The Epic Max is the most forgiving driver and highest launching of any Epic driver to date. It features an adjustable 17g weight that creates up to 16 yards of shot shape correction, which rises to 20 yards when you factor in the draw settings on the Opti-Fit hosel.



Then there’s the Epic Max LS, which is the better player driver with low spin but higher MOI than the Mavrik Sub Zero. It is the most fade capable of the three drivers thanks to the 13g sliding weight providing 14 yards of shot shape correction.

Both the Epic Speed and Epic Max fairways feature fixed hosels and Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades, which spreads the angles of the blades to stiffen the body and provide more stability in all directions for maximum ball speed across the face.

The Epic Speed will provide a more penetrating flight versus the more forgiving, higher launching Epic Max which also has interchangeable 2g and 14g weights to adjust launch and spin.

The Callaway Epic Drivers go on sale February 18th with the following RRPs: drivers £499, fairways £299.