Cobra Golf Adds Another Dimension To Its Iron Range In 2024

Cobra Golf is bringing to market the world’s first set of commercially available 3D-printed steel irons. In 2020 Cobra became the first major OEM to introduce a 3D printed steel putter and then followed that release up with a full line of KING® 3D printed multi-material putters in 2021.

It seems that the Cobra engineers have now become the first to apply the new technology to iron design. Partnering with nTop®, the target was to create a compact player’s blade profile that offers a similar level of forgiveness as an oversized, game-improvement iron with the feel of a forged iron. A tall order you might think, but in the Limit3D iron Cobra feels it has done it and as such created some of the best irons in the game.

“Cobra is always looking for meaningful ways to use new technology to create superior products and performance,” said Mike Yagley, Vice President of Innovation & AI, Cobra Golf.“ nTop’s computational design tools integrated with 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, allowed us to create an incredible new design that looks and feels like a forged blade but performs like a larger, game-improvement iron. No one has done this before, and we’re excited to introduce these unique irons to the world.”

Ordinarily, a golf engineer's first port of call when looking to increase forgiveness is to add size which can compromise the look of an iron, particularly one aimed at the lower handicapper. Designed using nTop’s software and manufactured with 3D printing technology, the Limit3D 3D printed irons feature a compact shape (slightly smaller in size than the Cobra KING Tour iron for reference) and the fully 3D printed 316L stainless steel body features an innovative internal lattice structure that allows 33% of the overall clubhead weight to be repositioned without sacrificing strength. This unique design facilitates 100g of tungsten to be placed in the heel and toe areas of the clubhead, creating a low CG and an exceptionally high moment of inertia (MOI) relative to the shape and size of the club. The result Cobra claims is a compact blade shape with a low CG location, high forgiveness, and distance comparable to that of a player’s distance or game improvement iron.

“Our new Limited-Edition 3D Printed irons represent Cobra’s dedication to pushing performance and technology to the limits,” said Jose Miraflor, Vice President of Product Architecture, at Cobra Golf. “These incredible new irons are the most significant technological advancement to happen to the category in the past 20 years and offer a look into the future of golf club design and performance.”

There are only 500 sets available worldwide of the new Limit3D 3D printed irons. Each of the first run 500 sets are marked with 1/500 which truly make them the “first” of their kind. Beginning on June 7th, these ultra-premium limited-edition irons will be available for custom order only in the UK.

RRP will be £2,499.00 for 4-PW set configurations with a wide selection of aftermarket steel and graphite shafts, and grips.

These sets are so limited and exclusive that we haven’t had hands on them as of yet, but with samples on the way, we will follow up with a full review very shortly.