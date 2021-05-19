Cobra Introduces Two New Putter Ranges

The announcement sees Cobra enter the putter market with the new King 3D Printed Series and the new King Vintage Series.

Cobra is making a triumphant return to the putter market with two new ranges of putters, the King 3D Printed Series and the King Vintage Series.

After giving us a glimpse of the unique route it was planning to go down in 2020 with the limited edition SuperSport-35, Cobra has now unveiled its full offerings to be launched in June 2021.

The King 3D Printed Series (RRP £349) is Cobra’s first complete line of 3D printed, multi-material putters that feature a 3D printed nylon lattice cartridge created in partnership with HP’s multi-jet fusion printing technology.

Cobra’s partnership with HP began with the creation of 2020’s SuperSport-35 putter, and the two companies have been working together since to move from an aluminium Metal Jet printing process to a nylon Multi Jet printing process to help capitalise on the weight saving benefits of nylon in a putter head.

What Cobra and HP has created in the process is a 3D printed lattice structure that optimises weight distribution within the putter chassis to deliver a high MOI for enhanced stability and roll performance.

Coupled with this, Cobra has partnered with SIK Golf to employ its patented Descending Loft Technology (DLT), which features four descending lofts on the face to produce consistent launch angle and roll for different putting styles and stroke consistencies.

Cobra engineers used SIK’s DLT to create Cobra’s own version in a 6061 aluminium insert which gives the advantage of weight savings and a soft feel at impact.

The King 3D printed series come in three distinct heads: the King GrandSport-35; King SuperNova and King Agera.

The King GrandSport-35 is a blade model, with 35° of toe hang ideal for the golfer with a slight arc in their putting stroke.

The King SuperNova features an oversize fang design while the King Agera features an oversize mallet shape with an MOI of over 7600, making it one of the most stable putters on the market today.

The King GrandSport and King Agera are also both available in a 41″ armlock version where the SIK face insert features a higher descending loft than the non-armlock models.

All shapes of the King 3D Printed Series putters come with a lightweight polyurethane Lamkin Sinkfit grip with Cobra Connect sensors powered by Arccos Caddie embedded.

Cobra King Vintage Series Putters

Alongside the launch of the King 3D Printed Series, Cobra has launched the King Vintage Series of putters (RRP £249) for golfers seeking a more traditional look.

The King Vintage Series of putters feature a steel chassis, simple sightlines for alignment and a black and turbo yellow colour scheme.

With multiple shapes, hosels and an adjustable weighting system, the Vintage family has a variety of options for any putting stroke.

The Vintage family shares the same 6061 aluminium face insert that the 3D Printed family utilises, with SIK’s DLT that features the four descending lofts on the face to produce more consistent roll trajectories.

The four available heads in the Vintage family are the blade style Sport-45 and Sport-60; a mallet Torino (not available in the UK); a fang shape mallet Nova and Nova-40 and an oversize mallet in the Stingray and Stingray-40.

The models with numbers next to their name refer to the degrees of toe hang on the putter to suit the different levels of arc to a golfers’ stroke.

The Vintage series feature the same Lamkin Sinkfit grip with Cobra Connect sensors powered by Arccos Caddie as found in the 3D Printed range.

Both new Cobra putter ranges will be available to preorder from today and officially go on sale in June.