7 Traps To Avoid When Gifting For A Golfer

The internet is awash with thousands of golf products claiming to be the perfect gift for the golfer in your life but for someone who’s serious about their game, 95 percent of them will meet with a frosty reception. Just because the intended recipient loves the game, it doesn’t mean that anything golf related will be welcomed with open arms. So we’ve outlined seven traps to avoid when gifting for a golfer to ensure your offering goes down a storm.

1. Buying Golf Clubs

Unless the person you’re buying for has meticulously outlined the make, model and specification of golf club they require (and if the gift plans to be a surprise, this is unlikely), buying a golf club for a golfer is a path riddled with danger. You may be inadvertently trying to replace a club in their bag they’re especially fond of. The club may not have the correct shaft or the right size of grip or be the right length - the list of possible deficiencies is nearly endless, which is why buying a golfer a golf club is a risk not worth taking unless you've done your research and know exactly what they want.

A better idea would be to lavish them with an item of tech that has the potential to improve their game, like the Garmin Approach S70 watch, so they can make better use of the clubs already in their bag. (Image credit: Future)

2. Novelty items

There's a time and a place for novelty items - a quirky headcover, for example, is something that could certainly work - but there's also a lot of tat out there. Think about what the person would really enjoy using. Just because your man or woman likes golf, it doesn’t mean that everything they do away from the course has to have a golf theme. Yes, they probably think about golf most of the time, but these items can end up in the bin before the Christmas decorations have come down.

3. Clothing pitfalls

Golf apparel is a very subjective category and what you might like the look of, or what you think he or she may like, could vary wildly and the gesture could dramatically backfire. Us golfers have particular styles, fits, brands and even materials that we like and prefer to layer pieces in a specific way. If you’re not aware of these, you’re setting yourself up for a fall and the piece of apparel you chose could get hung up in the back of the wardrobe never to be seen again. That said, every golfer needs staple items, be it a base layer for the winter, block polo shirts, a simple belt or a neutral cap - so keep it plain and simple if you're going down this route.

4. Training aids

This is another area where you really need to know the game of the person you are buying the present for. And even then, mistakes can be made. Our advice would be to opt for something with multiple applications. Specifically, alignment sticks and putting mirrors are example of items that most golfers would put to good use. These can be used in a few different ways and will help enforce good fundamentals - something even the best players in the world need to keep an eye on.

A rangefinder like the cutting-edge Garmin Approach Z82 provides accurate GPS distances overlaid on hole maps as well as precise distances to the flag (Image credit: Garmin)

5. Golf ball choices

Golf balls are a good option for anyone gifting for a golfer but that's not to say you can't go wrong. A quick look online and you'll find hundreds of models, mostly promising more distance and a better feel... So, what to do? Instead of making a blind choice, we'd advise taking a sneaky look at the balls currently in their golf bag and purchase a dozen. Every golfer needs a stock up and if you’re buying a make and model they’re already familiar with, it will make you look even more thoughtful and attentive. Failing that, a dozen premium golf balls is always sure to go down well.

The Garmin Approach R10 launch monitor provides crucial insights into your performance and even allows you to play simulated courses on the driving range (Image credit: Garmin)

6. Technology

New tech is a great option but it's important to think carefully about the person you are buying for. Do they embrace the latest technology in all areas of their life or does the first sign of a digital screen bamboozle them? There is a wealth of technology out there to improve your game, including rangefinders for distance information and portable launch monitors that provide insights into performance. Some are stripped back, simple and easy for anyone to use. Others require more investment from the user to get the most from. Generally speaking, the more you spend, the more feature-packed the product becomes but you need to know if the recipient is someone that would welcome electronic intervention.

7. Still no idea? Buy a gift voucher

A safe bet if you're struggling to commit to a specific golf gift is to buy them a voucher, either for a series of lessons, a magazine subscription or a retailer you know they'd like to spend money in. This allows them to buy what they want with no feeling of anxiety or regret - the chances are it will be well received and it's ideal if you don't know the person all that well.